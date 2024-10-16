Coronato, Flames defeat Blackhawks to improve to 4-0-0

CALGARY -- Matt Coronato scored twice to help the Calgary Flames remain undefeated with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
"It's a close game, and coming out with a win in those kinds of games always feels a little bit better,” Coronato said. “It was great to see how we beared down at the end and got the job done."
Andrei Kuzmenko also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for the Flames (4-0-0), who tied the franchise record for most wins to start a season set in 1993-94 and matched in 2009-10. Calgary is one of four teams still undefeated, along with the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.
"We played our system, and our system is that we reload hard and we don't give too much up," Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "I thought we've done an unbelievable job with that. That's the reason why we're 4-0. We work hard for each other and we reload, we've got each other's backs, we block shots. That's the character we have in this group."
Nick Foligno scored, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (1-2-1), who ended a season-opening four-game road trip.
"In the end it's about how many games you win, and only getting one is not great," Chicago forward Connor Bedard said. "You can take positives from what we did. We had a chance in every game, which is great, but in the end it doesn't really matter. It's about the two points."
Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 16:01 of the first period with his first goal of the season. Andersson's point shot was deflected over the net by Justin Kirkland, but Coronato corralled the loose puck and jammed it past Mrazek at the right post.
"Matty's one of a kind,” Wolf said. "It's been a privilege to get to hang out with him off the ice quite a bit and see him have success on the ice. He's working his butt out there and it's continuing to show."
Foligno responded 10 seconds later to tie it 1-1 when he redirected Seth Jones' shot from the right point down between Wolf's pads.
Kuzmenko put Calgary back in front 2-1 at 13:32 of the second with a redirection in front off Jonathan Huberdeau’s wrist shot from the left point on the power play. The goal came with the Flames skating 6-on-4 with Wolf on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.
Wolf made a glove save on Bedard's rush chance at 8:38 of the third period, one of the forward’s seven shots on goal to match his NHL career high.
"I think there was extra motivation," Wolf said. "You see Bedard over there who's the next big thing, it's rewarding to go out there and shut him down. At the end of the day, you're trying to get wins and we're off to a good start."
Coronato scored an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.
"We've got to make sure we understand how crucial these games are at the end of a road trip," Foligno said. "I had a coach tell me one time 'get greedy.' You've got to get greedy and get these two points and not 'oh, we had a good road trip, it's 1-1-1.' No. It's better 2-1-1. That's where we have to grow as a group and understand. We're still trying to become the Chicago Blackhawks we want to become."
NOTES: Wolf, 23, is 10-7-1 in his NHL career and became the fifth goalie in Flames history to win at least 10 games before his 24th birthday (Pat Riggin, 51; Trevor Kidd, 50; Dan Bouchard, 34; Mike Vernon, 34). ... The Blackhawks have had a road trip of at least four games to start a season seven times; they've earned multiple wins twice (2023-24, 1965-66). ... Jones has five points (one goal, four assists) through four games; the only Blackhawks defenseman to have more points through four games was Chris Chelios in 1993-94 (two goals, five assists).