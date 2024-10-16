Coronato, Flames defeat Blackhawks to improve to 4-0-0

Nick Foligno scored, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (1-2-1), who ended a season-opening four-game road trip.

"In the end it's about how many games you win, and only getting one is not great," Chicago forward Connor Bedard said. "You can take positives from what we did. We had a chance in every game, which is great, but in the end it doesn't really matter. It's about the two points."

Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 16:01 of the first period with his first goal of the season. Andersson's point shot was deflected over the net by Justin Kirkland, but Coronato corralled the loose puck and jammed it past Mrazek at the right post.

"Matty's one of a kind,” Wolf said. "It's been a privilege to get to hang out with him off the ice quite a bit and see him have success on the ice. He's working his butt out there and it's continuing to show."

Foligno responded 10 seconds later to tie it 1-1 when he redirected Seth Jones' shot from the right point down between Wolf's pads.

Kuzmenko put Calgary back in front 2-1 at 13:32 of the second with a redirection in front off Jonathan Huberdeau’s wrist shot from the left point on the power play. The goal came with the Flames skating 6-on-4 with Wolf on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.