Peterka stays hot for Sabres in win against Blackhawks

Peterka, who also had an assist, has four goals in his past three games. His goal gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 18:37 of the second period.

“I think we just played a little sloppy in the second,” Peterka said. “We probably tried to do too much. In the third we played just behind them. We played a simple game, made them go get pucks back, and I think that was just successful.”

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Ryan McLeod also scored for a third straight game for the Sabres (2-4-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves, earning his first victory of the season in his 100th NHL start.

“Yeah, I think the win was the biggest thing here,” Luukkonen said. “I talked about it before the season. I want to be part of it, I want to be part of the solution that gets us to the playoffs.”

Craig Smith scored his first two goals of the season for Chicago (2-3-1). Lukas Reichel had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves.

“We’re going to keep moving in the right direction, keep making corrections,” Smith said. “Obviously there was some tonight. We can look back, a few X’s and O’s stuff that resulted in a goal but continue to move forward and build our game as best we can.”