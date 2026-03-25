Yakemchuk's first career goal

Top Saves from Week 21 of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Watch all the best saves from Week 21 of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Carter Yakemchuk gathers Artem Zub's feed, skates to the top of the circle, and wires in a beautiful snap shot to tally the first goal of his NHL career
Watch all the best saves from Week 21 of the 2025-26 NHL Season
EDM@UTA: McDavid cashes in a on a breakaway for the lead and earns his 400th NHL goal
CBJ@PHI: Greaves keeps Cates out of the net on the penalty shot
COL@PIT: MacKinnon steals the puck, then scores game's opening goal