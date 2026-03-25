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Yakemchuk's first career goal

Carter Yakemchuk gathers Artem Zub's feed, skates to the top of the circle, and wires in a beautiful snap shot to tally the first goal of his NHL career

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Parekh ties it with PPG in 3rd

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Wedgewood's huge blocker save

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Panthers topple Kraken in shootout

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Byfield's second breakaway goal

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McDavid nets 400th career goal

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Savoie buries SHG

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J. Hughes' second of the period

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Shine nets beautiful tip-in goal

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Bratt's masterful solo effort

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Yakemchuk's first career goal

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Knies roofs SHG

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Greaves huge stick save on penalty shot

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Mikheyev pots Frondell's dish

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Kelly finishes slick play

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Lee tips in Schaefer's blast

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Weird NHL Vol. 134

You Won’t Believe These NHL Moments | Weird NHL Vol. 134

Top Goals from Week 21 of the 2025-26 NHL Season

Look back at all the incredible goals from Week 21 of the 2025-26 NHL Season