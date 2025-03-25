Red Wings Prevail with 5-1 Win Over Utah

An opportunistic Detroit Red Wings team converted on three of their first nine shots, before they scored two goals late in the third period to pick up a 5-1 win over Utah Monday night. Utah’s lone goal came from Dylan Guenther, while Detroit saw tallies from Elmer Soderblom, Marco Kasper, Austin Watson, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Motte.

Just a minute and a half into the game, Petr Mrazek was hurt off a chance by Dylan Guenther, and Alex Lyon entered the game in relief for Detroit. Less than a minute later, Kevin Stenlund drew a tripping penalty and Utah went on the power play for the first time.

Halfway through the man-advantage, Clayton Keller’s feed set up Dylan Guenther perfectly for a one-timer and the game’s opening goal. Logan Cooley also picked up an assist on Guenther’s 26th of the season, a new team high. The tally was also Guenther’s 100th career NHL point.

Less than two minutes later, on a 2-on-1, Vladmir Tarasenko found Elmer Soderblom who scored and tied the game at 1-1. Late in the first, Utah put pressure on Detroit and had several chances that challenged Detroit’s goaltender Alex Lyon. Utah outshot the Red Wings 9-2 in the first period.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead at the start of the second period. Marco Kasper hit a puck off Lawson Crouse’s leg, which then bounced passed Utah’s goaltender Karel Vejmelka. It looked like Utah would tie things up at 2-2 just minutes later when Lawson Crouse drove in on a breakaway; however, he was denied by Lyon. Seconds later, Crouse tried again and was stopped once again by Detroit’s netminder.

There were significant stretches of time where Utah kept Detroit from finding any offense, holding the visitors to one shot over a 13-minute span in the middle frame. In addition, for the second straight period, Utah outshot their opponent, this time five to three. Despite this, Utah entered the third period down a goal.

Seven minutes into the third period, Utah had their first shot since the final 6 minutes of the second period. Cooley found Nick Schmaltz, who had a strong chance that was turned away by Lyon. Halfway through the third period, Detroit increased their lead once again. A puck bounced off Austin Watson and over Vejmelka to make it 3-1 for the visiting team.

With just under three minutes left, Vejmelka made his way off the ice for the extra attacker. Patrick Kane recovered a Utah shot and passed it up to Alex DeBrincat, who scored an empty net goal to make it 4-1. A minute and a half later, Tyler Motte would score Detroit’s fifth and final goal, to secure a road win over Utah.

Utah wraps up their homestand with two wins and one loss. The team travels east for a three game road trip with stops in Tampa, Florida, and Chicago.