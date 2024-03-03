Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs 

POINT SECURED - The Rangers earned a point, giving them points in 14 of their last 16 contests (12-2-2). New York has collected at least one point in eight of its last nine road contests (6-1-2).
47 HITS - The Blueshirts’ 47 hits tied a season-high mark (Feb. 18 at NYI).
- Alexis Lafreniere scored a goal and tabbed two assists for his second three-point game of the season/his career (Nov. 9 vs. MIN). Lafreniere has eight points in his last seven games (4G-4A).
- Vincent Trocheck scored twice to earn his 500th career point. He has points in seven of his last eight games (7G-4A).
- Adam Fox collected his 238th career assist and tied Jim Neilson for the sixth most by a defenseman in Rangers history. He has nine points (2G-7A) in his last eight games and 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 10 games
- Artemi Panarin notched two assists, giving him six points (3G-3A) in his last three games and 16 points (4G-12A) over his last eight games. His 84 points rank fifth in the NHL.