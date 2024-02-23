Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils

CLOUD NINE - The Rangers won their ninth straight game, tying a stretch during the 2015- 16 season for the third longest win streak in team history (Record: 10 GP - 1972-73, 1939-40). New York has points in 11 of its last 12 games (10-1-1) and points in six-straight road games (5-0-1).
PACKED PK - New York went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and didn’t allow a power play goal in 11:52 of shorthanded work.
- Alexis Lafreniere recorded his second multi-goal game of the season (Nov. 12 vs. CBJ) and has four points in his last three games (2G-2A). He also has eight points (5G-3A) in his last nine games. Lafreniere’s 63 career goals are tied with Don Maloney for the seventh most by a Rangers player age 22 or younger.
- Artemi Panarin tabbed three assists, giving him 10 points (1G-9A) over the course of his last four games. It marked his 22nd three-assist game with New York, surpassing Mark Messier for the fourth most in Rangers history. His nine assists in a four-game span are his most since March of 2022. His 78 points rank fifth in the NHL.
- Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the year and ninth on the man advantage. He has points in five of his last six games (4G-3A), 10 points (4G-6A) in his last nine games, and points in 11 of his last 15 contests (5G-10A) .
- Chris Kreider knocked in his 29th goal of the season, giving him five goals in his last four games and six in his last six games. He has points in 11 of his last 15 contests (9G-8A) and 13 of his last 18 games (9G-10A).
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 24th win of the season and fifth straight win. He also recorded his third career assist and first of the season.
- Vincent Trocheck collected a goal, his 20th, and an assist. Trocheck has seven points in his last four games (5G-2A) and 21 points in his last 21 games (11G-10A).