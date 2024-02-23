Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils

CLOUD NINE - The Rangers won their ninth straight game, tying a stretch during the 2015- 16 season for the third longest win streak in team history (Record: 10 GP - 1972-73, 1939-40). New York has points in 11 of its last 12 games (10-1-1) and points in six-straight road games (5-0-1).

PACKED PK - New York went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and didn’t allow a power play goal in 11:52 of shorthanded work.