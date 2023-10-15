Arvidsson may need back surgery, Kings GM says

Viktor Arvidsson may need to have back surgery, Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake told Bally Sports West on Saturday.

The 30-year-old forward sustained the injury in practice on Monday and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Thursday. He did not play in the Kings' season-opening 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and had previously been ruled out for their first two games of the season.

“Unfortunately, [Arvidsson] suffered a back injury the first day of practice after the preseason, so first day of the regular season,” Blake said before the Kings hosted the Carolina Hurricanes at Crypto.com Arena. “The next day he went for further diagnosis, looks like he may have to have surgery next week for repair, which would take him out month to month, so we had to put him on long-term [injured reserve]

“You’re never able to replace a player like [Arvidsson]. Very tenacious, generates a lot of shots, but keeps the team in it most of the time and gets guys going, too.”

Following the game Wednesday, coach Todd McLellan said Arvidsson "is not going to be back for a little while. ... I don't know about surgery, but I can tell you he won't practice [Thursday] and won't play on Saturday."

By being placed on long-term injured reserve, Arvidsson will be out a minimum of 24 days and 10 games. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, meaning if he doesn’t have surgery he would be eligible to return Nov. 4 at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games last season.