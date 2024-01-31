Canucks fired up to have Tocchet with them for NHL All-Star Weekend

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks already had star-level players before Rick Tocchet took over as their coach just over a year ago, but his ability to bring them together is why so many are headed to the 2024 NHL All Star Weekend together.

It’s also why it was important to the Canucks-record five players taking part this weekend in Toronto that Tocchet will also be there to coach.

“It's a complimentary thing of how the team has played under him and guys have become better players under him,” said forward J.T. Miller, the only one of the five Canucks playing in his first All-Star Game. “And the fact we have so many guys is 100 percent a reflection of how good the team is playing for him.”

The other four Canucks taking part in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS) on Saturday are defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was selected by the NHL on Jan. 4 and will be in his second All-Star Game after playing as a rookie in 2020; forward Elias Pettersson, who has appeared the All-Star Game four times; goalie Thatcher Demko, who played in the 2022 NHL All Star Game; and forward Brock Boeser, who as a rookie won the skills competition and was named MVP at the 2018 All-Star Game.

Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said after signing a three-year contract extension on Jan. 19 that the Canucks had good players when he was hired on Dec. 9, 2021, but they didn’t play as a team.

That has changed under Tocchet, who replaced Bruce Boudreau as coach on Jan. 22, 2023, and added the structure and accountability that has the Canucks (33-11-5) atop the Western Conference standings and so well represented at the All-Star Game.

“[Tocchet] deserves to be there. He's put in just as much work as we have and I'm glad that he's getting the credit he deserves,”

Demko said. “That's the fun part is being able to share it with the guys. I'm really proud of what they've been able to accomplish and the leadership that they've all taken on and put upon themselves and it will be really fun to share that experience.”

That leadership started last summer, when a group that includes Canucks players headed to Toronto this week coordinated an early return to Vancouver so they could skate together in August in an attempt to avoid the slow starts that had plagued the team the previous two years.

The Canucks started 12-3-1, and Hughes credits it in part to Tocchet’s enthusiasm in exit meetings at the end of the previous season.

“He was really hungry,” Hughes said. “He wished we had another 60 and that gives you excitement to come back to have a guy that’s really excited and has a plan.”