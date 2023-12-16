Tatar traded to Kraken by Avalanche

Tomas Tatar was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The forward, 33, has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 27 games this season for the Avalanche after signing a one-year contract with them Sept. 12.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 60) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Tatar has 464 points (212 goals, 252 assists) in 810 regular-season games with the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Avalanche. He has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Also Friday, the Kraken recalled forward Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, from Coachella Valley and assigned forwards Tye Kartye and Marian Studenic to the American Hockey League affiliate.

Seattle placed forward Jaden Schwartz on long-term injured reserve Friday retroactive to Nov. 28. By being placed on LTIR, he will be out a minimum of 24 days and 10 games.