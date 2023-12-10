Perron to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game

David Perron will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on a date to be determined.

The Detroit Red Wings forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period in the Red Wings' 5-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Perron received a match penalty for intent to injure on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.