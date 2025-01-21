NHL EDGE stats: Dobes providing Canadiens with latest spark

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the impact of rookie goalie Jakub Dobes' hot start for the Montreal Canadiens.

In a season becoming known for its surprising Stanley Cup Playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens have become as big of a story as any. And rookie goalie Jakub Dobes is the latest wrinkle giving Montreal more staying power.

Dobes, the 23-year-old goalie selected by the Canadiens with the 136th pick (fifth round) in the 2020 NHL Draft, is 5-0-0 with a .941 save percentage and one shutout to begin his NHL career and quickly making a case to be in an even timeshare with Sam Montembeault moving forward.

Per NHL EDGE stats, two goalies to play at least five games who have a better high-danger save percentage than the current qualifying leader, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings (.856 in 23 games), are Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes (.887; recently returned from injury) and Dobes (.857). Dobes is also among the leaders in midrange save percentage (.927; 95th percentile) and goal differential per 60 minutes (1.55; 97th percentile).

Montembeault, in terms of high-danger save percentage (.820), has also been better than the League average (.806) in the category. The emergence of Dobes could take some pressure off Montembeault, who has been a workhorse this season (35 games; tied for second most behind Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's 37), and give Montreal a strong tandem for the stretch run. Entering Tuesday, Montreal is two points behind the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators in the East wild card race in a logjam that includes nine teams separated by seven points for those two spots.

Montembeault is expected to start Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSUN), but Dobes has already proven he can defeat some of the top teams around the League. Four of Dobes' five victories have come on the road, all of which have been against elite teams in the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars.