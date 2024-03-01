Celebrini blends Toews, Fantilli, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Macklin Celebrini, one of the leading candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, could turn out to be a combination of former Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Columbus Blue Jackets rookie forward Adam Fantilli at the next level, according to NHL Draft analyst Jason Bukala of Sportsnet.

"He's kind of a mash between Jonathan Toews with his detail, leadership, and the way he plays the game, but he's also got some Fantilli," Bukala said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "There are nights I look at him and say, 'Is he kind of like Nathan MacKinnon?' But that's pretty rich. I don't want to lay that on his plate.

"But Celebrini is responsible, quick, and plays in a variety of ways, so I'm pretty comfortable with a combo of Toews and Fantilli."

The Boston University freshman center is tied for third among NCAA Division I players with 48 points, and he's second with 26 goals in 30 games. He's No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm list of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 draft, and No. 1 on NHL.com's midseason list of top draft-eligible players this season.

Bukala touched on several other top 2024 draft prospects, including forward Ivan Demidov of SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's junior league, defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Michigan State University and defenseman Zeev Buium of the University of Denver.

"[Demidov] has the most dynamic upside," Bukala said. "He's got the highest floor and definitely the highest ceiling. This kid is better than Matvei Michkov (2023 NHL Draft, No. 7, Philadelphia Flyers), in my opinion."

Demidov leads SKA and is second in Russia's junior league with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games.

Hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed other top prospects expected to be chosen early in the 2024 draft, which potentially could be held at Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.