5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Raoul Boilard, No. 34 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, had two goals and an assist for Team Red in a 3-1 win against Team White in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Avenir Centre on Wednesday.

Boilard (6-foot-1, 184 pounds), a center with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, was named player of the game for Red. He's a projected second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and considered a responsible, agile skater, capable of playing anywhere in the lineup.

"It feels good for sure," Boilard said. "I think I did well on offense, and also did well in the defensive zone. I won some face-offs (4-for-7), so I think that's what you can expect from me."

Defenseman Colton Roberts (No. 24) had two assists and defenseman Ben Danford (No. 32) had a goal for Red. Ryerson Leenders (No. 3 North American goalies) allowed one goal on 20 shots, and Lukas Matecha (No. 9 North American goalies) stopped all 19 shots he faced for Red.

Liam Greentree (No. 12) had a goal and Tij Iginla (No. 11) had two shots on goal and was named player of the game for White. Carter George (No. 1 North American goalies) allowed one goal on 12 shots, and Dawson Cowan (No. 5 North American goalies) allowed one goal on 17 shots for White.

"I think it was cool to see all the guys going into the Draft," said Iginla, the son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla. "There were a lot of really good players out there, but I don't think anyone's in a different realm. I think I can try to be as dominant as anyone out there, but it was a good game and tons of good players."

Here are 5 things learned from the 2024 Top Prospects Game:

Howe thankful for Bedard

Tanner Howe of Regina (Western Hockey League) received a text from former teammate and current Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard this week wishing him luck prior to participating in the Top Prospects Game.

Howe didn't score but had two shots on goal for Red.

"He told me all about it, how fun it is, and to just go have fun and be yourself," said Howe, referring to Bedard's participation in last year’s Top Prospects Game before being selected No. 1 by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft five months later.

The 18-year-old left wing (5-10, 182), No. 29 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, has been himself and is having success as captain this season.

"I remember watching [Bedard] as our captain last season ... leading by example," Howe said. "He did that so well, put in the extra reps in workouts. Everyone noticed that and everyone followed his lead, so a big part of how I lead is because of him."

Howe leads the Pats with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists), including 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists), over 44 games in his third WHL season. He is determined to end the season strong.

European invasion

Six players in the game were born outside North America.

Center Adam Jecho (No. 13) of Edmonton (WHL) had 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games with Tappara in Finland's Under-18 league last season. The highest-ranked player among European-born skaters in the Top Prospects Game was born in Zlin, Czechia, and has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 29 games as a WHL rookie.

Charlie Elick (No. 28) of Brandon (WHL) was born in Austria and moved to Calgary when he was 6 years old. The right-shot defenseman has 20 points (four goals) in 42 games with the Wheat Kings. Matecha of Chrudim, Czechia, played for Dynamo Parubice in Czechia's Under-20 league in 2022-23. Matecha is 10-11-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage in 24 games with Tri-City (WHL) this season.

Left wing Eriks Mateiko (No. 36) of Saint John (QMJHL) spent several years in Latvia's development leagues before joining the Sea Dogs as a rookie in 2022-23. Mateiko, who has 31 points (16 goals) in 33 games with Saint John, represented Latvia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Harrison Brunicke (No. 67), a right-shot defenseman with Kamloops (WHL), was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to Calgary when he was 2 years old. Brunicke has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 40 games in his second full season with Kamloops.

Center Julius Miettinen (No. 49) of Helsinki, Finland, played 38 games with HIFK's under-20 team and had 22 points (10 goals) in 2022-23 before joining Everett this season. Miettinen has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 45 games with the Silvertips this season.

Defense-to-offense

Sam O'Reilly of London (Ontario Hockey League) and Miettinen are two top forwards who each began their careers as defensemen.

O'Reilly (No. 40) made the adjustment just three years ago, moving from defense to right wing in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He's now playing second-line center for London and leads all OHL rookies with 14 goals and 42 points in 43 games as a 17-year-old.

Miettinen, who turned 18 on Jan. 20, played defense the first seven years of his hockey-playing career in Finland before being moved to center.

"I scored seven points (four goals, three assists) in one game in Finland, so they decided to try me at forward," Miettinen said. "I was 12 at the time. I think it made me the player I am right now because I can play defense, too. I understand that side of the puck."

Miettinen, who had an assist in the game, is first among WHL rookies with nine power-play goals and fourth in face-off winning percentage among rookies with at least 200 face-offs taken (54.1; 398-for-736).

Leaning on Leenders

Leenders of Mississauga (OHL) was certainly busy throughout his 30:35 of playing time as the starter for Red.

The 17-year-old made 13 saves in the first period, none bigger than a left pad stop against Berkly Catton (No. 9) of Spokane (WHL) on a 2-on-1 with Terik Parascak (No. 14) of Prince George (WHL).

"I knew they were both highly skilled players, so I was just trying to read it the best I can and made the save," Leenders said. "The puck hit the inside of my pants, so I was kind of lucky."

Leenders, who models his game after Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild and Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers, is looking to improve his statistics over the second half of the season.

"I'd like to step up my numbers a bit and get the best save percentage in the OHL," he said. "I want to help our team to a long playoff run."

Leenders is 16-16-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 33 games in his second season with the Steelheads.

Luchanko aces on-ice tests

Jett Luchanko (No. 21) of Guelph (OHL) finished among the top five in six of 10 on-ice categories which allowed players the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.

The right-shot center (5-11, 185) placed first in reaction with puck, and second in transition ability with puck.

"I didn't really prepare that much for this specific testing, but I think I just take my workouts, my body and my eating really seriously so I think that really comes into play," Luchanko said. "There's some reaction stuff that was pretty cool, but I like the straight-line skating with the puck and without the puck. It was a cool experience."

Defenseman Sam Dickinson (6-3, 204; No. 7) of London finished second in the on-ice testing, Calgary (WHL) right wing Carson Wetsch (6-0, 187; No. 44) was third, Oshawa (OHL) right wing Beckett Sennecke (6-2, 175; No. 15) was fourth, and Elick was fifth.

Dickinson finished first in 30-meter forward skate with puck and 30-meter backwards skate with puck, and second in transition ability.