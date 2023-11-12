Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden

OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg knows firsthand how the NHL’s international endeavors can inspire young Swedes.
The Ottawa Senators goalie, a native of Harnosand, Sweden, remembers watching one of his hockey idols, Peter Forsberg, in person during the 2001 NHL Challenge. Led by the elder Forsberg, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Swedish Hockey League’s Brynas IF 5-3 in an exhibition game.
“It was just cool to see everything,” Forsberg said. “Back then, there weren’t a lot of TVs either. It wasn’t streamed the way it is today, so it was harder to watch the games. I think it’s very important. The whole point is to grow the game and get to show the product we have here. It’s a good thing.”
Forsberg was eight years old then, taking it all in from the stands with his minor hockey teammates. This time, when the NHL heads to Stockholm for the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, he’ll be on the other side of the glass.
Ottawa (6-7-0) will play two regular-season games at Avicii Arena -- against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) and Minnesota Wild on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSN, BSWIX).
It’s an opportunity Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom, a native of Eksjo, Sweden, never thought he’d get.
“I think it’s really important to involve the whole world in the NHL,” Brannstrom said. “I think it’s awesome. I watched the NHL when I was a kid, when I was growing up. I think I would’ve been really glad if an NHL team had come to Sweden then.”