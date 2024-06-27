Myers agrees to terms on 3-year contract with Canucks

Tyler Myers agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with a $3M average annual value.

The 34-year-old defenseman had 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 77 regular-season games for the Canucks last season and one assist in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenseman who fits in nicely on our backend.”

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (No. 12) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Myers has 371 points (93 goals, 278 assists) in 995 regular-season games for the Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Sabres and 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 61 playoff games.

Myers has played the last five seasons with the Canucks, scoring 106 points (19 goals, 87 assists).

"I would love to (stay in Vancouver)," Myers said on May 23. "What we've been able to build here the last year and a half, I think it's really special to be a part of. It's an unbelievable city. Fans were quite amazing in the playoffs. It was something special stepping out for every game and I would love to be back."

Myers won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year in 2009-10 with the Sabres when he had 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report