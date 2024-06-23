State Your Case: Q. Hughes, Josi or Makar for Norris Trophy

NHL.com writers debate which player deserves award for top defenseman

Norris split 2024

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Norris Trophy is given annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association

This season, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche are the finalists.

The award will be given to one of these defensemen during the NHL Awards on June 27 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN).

While we wait to find out the winner, NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike Zeisberger and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale debate the merits of each finalist in this Awards edition of State Your Case.

Quinn Hughes

With all due respect to Cale Makar and Roman Josi, the Vancouver Canucks defenseman was the best in the NHL this season for a team not many predicted would finish second in the Western Conference. In his first season as captain of the Canucks, Hughes played a huge role by leading all players at his position with 92 points, 75 assists and 17 primary power-play assists while averaging a team-high 24:41 in 82 games to help Vancouver (50-23-9) to its first 50-win season since 2011-12. He's the sixth defenseman in NHL history to have at least 92 points in a season by the age of 24 or younger, and had nine games with at least three assists, something only two others at the position have done in a single season: Bobby Orr (four times) and Ray Bourque (1993-94). Here's another stat that boggles the mind: Hughes is already second on the Canucks all-time scoring list among defensemen with 333 points in 365 games. Alexander Edler is first with 409 points in 925 games. He also set the Canucks record for plus-minus in a single season (plus-38). Fact is, Hughes is one of the best skaters in the League, and that includes all positions, and his hockey IQ gets better and better with age. Additionally, Vancouver controlled 56.4 percent of all shots generated 5-on-5 when Hughes was on the ice this season, which ranked higher than Makar (52.8) and Josi (53.4). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

VAN@VGK: Hughes nets his 15th goal of season in 3rd period

Roman Josi

When you look at Josi's season, it was really strong; he led NHL defensemen with 23 goals and was third with 85 points, and his even-strength goal differential was a plus-14 while averaging 20:17 of even-strength ice time, 10th among defenseman to play at least 10 games. But what earns him the Norris Trophy to me is how he provided the lift the Predators needed throughout the season. Nashville went 5-10-0 in its first 15 games, but in their final 67 games he had 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) with a plus-20 even-strength goal differential as the Predators went 42-20-5. And when they really needed him for their final playoff push, Josi had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) and a plus-16 even-strength goal differential in his final 28 games as Nashville went 20-5-3 to reach the postseason after missing in 2022-23. Josi did everything possible to carry the Predators to the playoffs, from setting up big goals to preventing them at the other end. He touched all aspects of Nashville's game, and without him there's little chance they play in the postseason. To me, Josi has earned this season's Norris Trophy because there wasn't a more impactful defenseman in the NHL. -- Adam Kimelman, staff writer

The Tape Room dissects the game of Roman Josi

Cale Makar

When it comes to stats, legitimate arguments can be made for each of the three finalists. In the case of the Colorado defenseman, he was first among players at his position in points per game (1.17) and power-play points (39), second in goals (21), assists (69), points (90), tied for third in power-play goals (seven) and third in shots (231), all while playing five fewer games than each of the other two finalists. Now, let's take our noses out of the analytics and statistics books and simply watch the games. That should say it all. No defenseman skates as effortlessly as Makar. No defenseman controls the pace of the game like Makar. No defenseman evokes as much fear in his opponents because of his speed like Makar. Oh, one other thing. The 25-year-old had his 300th point in his 280th game to become the second-fastest defenseman in League history to reach the milestone, one game shy of Bobby Orr (279 games). When you are being mentioned in the same sentence as Bobby Orr, well, that's as good a place as any to rest my case. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

See how Makar compares to Orr in unique highlight compilation

Related Content

Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes top choice for Norris as best defenseman

State Your Case: Kucherov, MacKinnon or McDavid for Hart Trophy

State Your Case: Bedard, Faber or Hughes for Calder Trophy

Latest News

Celebrini, likely No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft, ‘competitive, unique kid’

Oilers seek fast start in Game 7 to finish off comeback, win Stanley Cup

Hyman living out childhood dream entering Game 7 of Cup Final with Oilers

Maurice, Panthers focused on 'feeling positive about' Game 7 of Cup Final

'Keeper of the Cup' nearing end of another long haul during Final

Oilers channeling 1942 Maple Leafs in stunning comeback to tie Cup Final

Panthers seek 1st championship, Oilers look to complete historic comeback in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on Monday

NHL Morning Skate for June 22

Oilers penalty kill shines again in Game 6 victory against Panthers

Panthers pay for mistakes in Game 6 Cup Final loss

Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

Knoblauch changes Game 6 for Oilers with 'gutsy' call on coach's challenge

Panthers offense struggles again in Game 6 loss

Oilers earn chance to make NHL history with Game 6 win against Panthers

Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues