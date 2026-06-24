Wild will sign Quinn Hughes to new contract, owner says

The Minnesota Wild will sign Quinn Hughes to a new contract and would like to make it a long-term deal, owner Craig Leipold said.

The defenseman is entering the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 3, 2021. He would be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

In an interview with Minnesota Public Radio posted online Wednesday, Leipold was asked whether the Wild would re-sign Hughes and what lengths the team would go to in order to retain him.

“First of all, Quinn Hughes is an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person,” Leipold said. “We had to give up a lot to get him in this past year. We are going to re-sign him. The question will be for how long. We would like to go as long as we could. He will probably want it to be a little shorter -- shorter being maybe three years. We hopefully will end up at five, I don’t know, and the reason I can openly talk about this is that I’m not doing the negotiating.”

The Wild acquired Hughes, 26, in a trade with the Canucks on Dec. 12. Vancouver received forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Asked what kind of voice he has in the organization when it comes to big decisions such as Hughes’ future, Leipold said, “I have a voice, and (general manager Bill Guerin) knows it’s just a voice. I am first a fan of the Wild, and I’m second the owner. And when I give him recommendations and ideas, I’m giving it to him as a fan.”