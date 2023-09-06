Latest news

Darren Pang talks returns to Chicago excitement around Connor Bedard

Pang talks excitement around Bedard, returning to Blackhawks
Connor McDavid has Edmonton Oilers skating early

McDavid has 'super-motivated' Oilers skating early
Senators' Sanderson 8-year contract

Sanderson signs 8-year, $64.4 million contract with Senators
nhl fantasy hockey keeper dynasty league rankings players prospects

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings
Golden Knights Alec Martinez reunites with Stanley Cup

Martinez of Golden Knights reunites with Stanley Cup on lake
Michael Del Zotto retires from NHL

Del Zotto retires from NHL after 13 seasons
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey free agency signings recap 2023

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings
24 hours of hockey marathon adam graves stephane matteau

Graves, Matteau proud to be part of 24 Hours of Hockey Marathon
Fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0

Fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0
Bill Armstrong signs deal to remain Arizona GM

Armstrong signs multiyear contract to remain Coyotes GM
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Mike Babcock NHL.com sit-down part 1

Babcock talks coaching return with Blue Jackets in Q&A with NHL.com
Doug Wilson hired by Pittsburgh as senior adviser

Wilson hired by Penguins as senior adviser, was Sharks general manager
Brad Marchand ready for bigger role in Boston

Marchand ready to accept bigger leadership role with Bruins
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Connor Bedard skates for 1st time in Blackhawks jersey

Bedard highlights NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Most valuable options at position for standard leagues; season preview podcasts

NJD WSH panel

© John McCreary/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com ranks the top 50 fantasy hockey defensemen in standard leagues for the 2023-24 season. 

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

Top 250 rankings | Forwards | Goalies

Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy draft cheat sheet

FANTASY TOP 50 DEFENSEMEN

Standard fantasy categories include goals, assists, plus/minus, power-play points, shots on goal and hits for skaters. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, age, contract status and overall upside for 2023-24 season. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

---

1. Cale Makar, COL
2. Adam Fox, NYR
3. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
4. Erik Karlsson, PIT
5. Roman Josi, NSH
6. Dougie Hamilton, NJD
7. Charlie McAvoy, BOS
8. Josh Morrissey, WPG
9. Quinn Hughes, VAN
10. Brandon Montour, FLA
11. Miro Heiskanen, DAL
12. Victor Hedman, TBL
13. Evan Bouchard, EDM
14. Brent Burns, CAR
15. Moritz Seider, DET
16. John Carlson, WSH
17. Vince Dunn, SEA
18. Mikhail Sergachev, TBL
19. Hampus Lindholm, BOS
20. Seth Jones, CHI
21. Devon Toews, COL
22. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
23. Drew Doughty, LAK
24. Kris Letang, PIT
25. Jakob Chychrun, OTT
26. Luke Hughes, NJD (rookie)
27. Owen Power, BUF
28. Morgan Rielly, TOR
29. Shea Theodore, VGK
30. Noah Dobson, NYI
31. Bowen Byram, COL
32. K'Andre Miller, NYR
33. Darnell Nurse, EDM
34. Rasmus Andersson, CGY
35. Mattias Ekholm, EDM
36. Thomas Chabot, OTT
37. Tyson Barrie, NSH
38. Sean Durzi, ARI
39. Aaron Ekblad, FLA
40. Brady Skjei, CAR
41. Dmitry Orlov, CAR
42. MacKenzie Weegar, CGY
43. Filip Hronek, VAN
44. Gustav Forsling, FLA
45. Jake Sanderson, OTT
46. John Klingberg, TOR
47. Samuel Girard, COL
48. Adam Larsson, SEA
49. Zach Werenski, CBJ
50. Rasmus Sandin, WSH

Other defensemen to consider:

51. Mike Matheson, MTL
52. Calen Addison, MIN
53. Brandt Clarke, LAK (rookie)
54. Jamie Drysdale, ANA
55. Jeff Petry, DET