Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

FANTASY TOP 50 DEFENSEMEN

Standard fantasy categories include goals, assists, plus/minus, power-play points, shots on goal and hits for skaters. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, age, contract status and overall upside for 2023-24 season. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

---

1. Cale Makar, COL

2. Adam Fox, NYR

3. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

4. Erik Karlsson, PIT

5. Roman Josi, NSH

6. Dougie Hamilton, NJD

7. Charlie McAvoy, BOS

8. Josh Morrissey, WPG

9. Quinn Hughes, VAN

10. Brandon Montour, FLA

11. Miro Heiskanen, DAL

12. Victor Hedman, TBL

13. Evan Bouchard, EDM

14. Brent Burns, CAR

15. Moritz Seider, DET

16. John Carlson, WSH

17. Vince Dunn, SEA

18. Mikhail Sergachev, TBL

19. Hampus Lindholm, BOS

20. Seth Jones, CHI

21. Devon Toews, COL

22. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

23. Drew Doughty, LAK

24. Kris Letang, PIT

25. Jakob Chychrun, OTT

26. Luke Hughes, NJD (rookie)

27. Owen Power, BUF

28. Morgan Rielly, TOR

29. Shea Theodore, VGK

30. Noah Dobson, NYI

31. Bowen Byram, COL

32. K'Andre Miller, NYR

33. Darnell Nurse, EDM

34. Rasmus Andersson, CGY

35. Mattias Ekholm, EDM

36. Thomas Chabot, OTT

37. Tyson Barrie, NSH

38. Sean Durzi, ARI

39. Aaron Ekblad, FLA

40. Brady Skjei, CAR

41. Dmitry Orlov, CAR

42. MacKenzie Weegar, CGY

43. Filip Hronek, VAN

44. Gustav Forsling, FLA

45. Jake Sanderson, OTT

46. John Klingberg, TOR

47. Samuel Girard, COL

48. Adam Larsson, SEA

49. Zach Werenski, CBJ

50. Rasmus Sandin, WSH

Other defensemen to consider:

51. Mike Matheson, MTL

52. Calen Addison, MIN

53. Brandt Clarke, LAK (rookie)

54. Jamie Drysdale, ANA

55. Jeff Petry, DET