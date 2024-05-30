NHL, NHLPA unite in celebration of LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Month

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and all 32 NHL Clubs unite in their celebration of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of June’s Pride Month.

This season, the NHL invested more than $75,000 to LGBTQ+ organizations and hockey tournaments. Support included a donation to the Toronto Gay Hockey Association at the first-ever NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank. Team Trans, which has more than 500 hockey players around the world, received a donation for their annual Friendship Series tournament with the Madison Gay Hockey Association, as well as funding for the second annual All Trans Draft Tournament in partnership with Twin Cities Pride.

This past weekend, the NHL competed in the Chelsea Challenge for the fourth time. The annual Memorial Day tournament is hosted by the New York City Gay Hockey Association and welcomes LGBTQ players and LGBTQ allies from across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The NHL, along with other sports leagues, is a supporting partner of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. The first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service opens on June 28, and is the first national monument to share the story of the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community have made, and continue to make, enormous contributions to the game of hockey,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “While we recognize the importance of participation in Pride Parades and gay hockey tournaments as a visible symbol of our support, we understand that the true measure of our commitment is in making the game – in the workplace, community ice rinks, and in NHL arenas – a space where the LGBTQ+ community can be authentic and feel welcome. When we accomplish that, our fandom grows, and our sport continues to thrive.”

The NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund invested in the rapid growth of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association to help launch a brand-new league to serve the Pacific Northwest hockey community. The league, which launched in April 2024, has four teams and 70 players, with nearly 80% of participants representing the LGBTQ+ community.

“As we enter Pride Month, the NHLPA continues to support the LGBTQ+ community members who enrich the game of hockey,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We also understand the importance of creating safe and supportive spaces within the hockey community at all levels of play, for fans and players alike. Together with the NHL, we aim to foster a culture where everyone feels welcome and supported because diversity should not only be welcomed but celebrated.”

In arenas across North America, all 32 Clubs hosted a Pride Night. The Leaguewide initiative provided support and funding to nearly 100 LGBTQ+ organizations and programs in the U.S. and Canada. NHL Clubs created specialty Pride jerseys or exclusive merchandise, and many NHL Players used Pride Tape to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

As previously announced, Pride Tape, an NHL partner since 2016-17, received financial support to provide rainbow hockey tape to numerous hockey tournaments. Pride Tape, an unmistakable badge of support for the LGBTQ+ community, was provided to the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Pride Week (January 2024) which is held in 10 arenas across the United Kingdom, the Western Cup in Calgary (March 2024), the Chelsea Challenge this past weekend in New York, and the upcoming Seattle Pride Classic (June 7-9). As well, nearly 1,500 rolls of Pride Tape were provided, for free, to a dozen minor hockey tournaments in 15 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The NHL, NHLPA and all 32 NHL Clubs are committed to making hockey more accessible and enjoyable for all fans.