Islanders at Stars projected lineups

ISLANDERS (5-3-2) at STARS (6-3-1)
6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Kessel -- Tony DeAngelo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Scott Mayfield
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Dylan Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell -- Matthew Seminoff
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)
Status report
Steel will not play; the forward received an injection to treat his injury. ... Faksa is also out, and Perron is not ready to make his Stars debut. Hryckowian and Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League prior to game time.