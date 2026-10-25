Islanders at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (5-3-2) at STARS (6-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Kessel -- Tony DeAngelo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston --  Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Dylan Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell -- Matthew Seminoff

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)

Status report

Steel will not play; the forward received an injection to treat his injury. ... Faksa is also out, and Perron is not ready to make his Stars debut. Hryckowian and Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League prior to game time.

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Burgin inspires on, off ice as GM in British Columbia league

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

Doughty wants to ‘play until over 40,’ win another Stanley Cup championship with Kings

Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs continue western trip

Rookie Watch: Stenberg, Hagens among first-year players trending up

Hughes hears boos, cheers during Vancouver homecoming with Wild

NHL On Tap: Matthews can set record with surging Maple Leafs

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Quinn Hughes reaches 500 points in return to Vancouver, Wild top Canucks

Jets look to build on lessons learned in Heritage Classic loss

Heritage Classic with Canadiens was something Fowler 'dreamed of my whole life'

Heritage Classic blog: Jake Evans

O'Reilly has four points, Predators roll past Avalanche

Fowler makes 33 saves, Canadiens hold off Jets in Heritage Classic

Robertson scores twice, Stars pull away from Islanders for fifth straight win

Beniers kicks off Seahawks game at Lumen Field

Jets alumni return to drop puck ahead of Heritage Classic

Eller scores late, lifts Panthers past Blackhawks