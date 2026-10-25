Islanders at Stars projected lineups

ISLANDERS (5-3-2) at STARS (6-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Kessel -- Tony DeAngelo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Dylan Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell -- Matthew Seminoff

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)

Status report

Steel will not play; the forward received an injection to treat his injury. ... Faksa is also out, and Perron is not ready to make his Stars debut. Hryckowian and Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League prior to game time.