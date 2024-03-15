Luukkonen gets 5th shutout, Sabres defeat Islanders

Goalie makes 21 saves, Benson scores twice for Buffalo

Recap: Islanders at Sabres 3.14.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Luukkonen has five shutouts this season, which is tied with Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks for third in the NHL.

Zach Benson scored two goals for the first time in the NHL, and Owen Power had two assists for the Sabres (32-30-5), who have won three in a row and are 8-3-1 in their past 12 games.

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for the Islanders (29-22-14), who have been shut out in consecutive games after winning their previous six.

Victor Olofsson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on a power play at 4:28 of the second period. JJ Peterka sent a diagonal pass to Olofsson below the right circle, where he scored with a wrist shot that squeaked between Sorokin’s arm and the near post.

Dylan Cozens made it 2-0 at 8:15, scoring from the left hash marks off the rebound of Connor Clifton's shot.

Benson pushed it to 3-0 at 9:41 when he redirected Henri Jokiharju’s slap shot from the blue line past a screened Sorokin.

The Islanders challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review.

Benson scored into an empty net at 15:06 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

