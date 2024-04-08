Most impactful NHL Trade Deadline acquisition debated

It's been a month since the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline passed March 8.

Contending teams made moves in the hours and days leading up to the deadline, hoping to bolster their chances of winning the Stanley Cup, most often sending assets to teams looking to rebuild for the future.

It is a delicate dance for the contending teams, identifying the player that will help them and fit into their culture, while also figuring out how many assets, and of what value, they are willing to surrender.

Final judgement on the deals made leading up to the deadline won't be ready until the Stanley Cup Playoffs play out, starting April 20. However, a month is long enough to proffer an educated opinion on what transpired.

With that in mind, we asked six NHL.com writers which player they thought was the best acquisition before the Trade Deadline. Here, in alphabetical order, are their selections:

Michael Bunting , F, Pittsburgh Penguins

At the time, the forward seemed like a throw-in to make the trade of Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes a bit more palatable, but Bunting has been more than that since he joined the Penguins on March 7. He's been a vital cog in Pittsburgh finding a way to fight back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. Bunting has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 16 games after he had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 60 games with the Hurricanes. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in the past three games, all victories, as the Penguins found themselves, albeit temporarily, in a playoff position for the first time since mid-November. But they remain in the race with five games to play, in part because of Bunting's play. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial