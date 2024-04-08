Rangers defeat Canadiens, tie franchise record with 53rd win

The Rangers (53-21-4) tied a franchise record for wins in a single season. They also won 53 games in 2014-15.

Panarin had a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to nine games. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in the streak. He has 115 points (46 goals, 69 assists) this season, with at least one point in 63 of 78 games, including 33 multi-point games.

Zibanejad scored twice and had an assist.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers, who have won three in a row and maintained their five-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers lead the NHL with 110 points and four games remaining.

Cole Caufield extended his goal streak to four games and Cayden Primeau made 41 saves for the Canadiens (29-36-12), who have lost three in a row.

Caufield scored at 19:30 of the first period to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead. David Savard's shot from the point went wide and from behind the goal line Caufield got the puck and banked in it off Shesterkin.

New York got even 1-1 on Zibanejad's power-play goal at 12:31 of the second period. He attempted a pass from the left face-off circle to Kreider at the far post, but the puck hit off Joel Armia's right skate and redirected through Primeau's legs.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 3:49 with a power-play goal off a netfront deflection of Panarin's wrist shot.

Panarin made it 3-1 at 6:09, scoring off a give and go with Alexis Lafreniere.

Alex Newhook's breakaway goal at 12:13 to make it 3-2. He scored on a glove side wrist shot.

Zibanejad made it 4-2 at 16:56 with a goal from below the left circle after a Montreal giveaway in the defensive zone.

Lafreniere scored an empty-net goal off a pass from Panarin at 18:45 for the 5-2 final.