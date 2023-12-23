Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks

Ryan Donato and Jason Dickinson scored, and Connor Bedard had an assist for the Blackhawks (10-21-1). Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

“I don’t think we played a smart game,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “It was kind of 50/50 in the first period, and I don’t think we were great, but we had a nice goal and then I thought we started out the second period pretty good, skating. Then, we just weren’t playing smart; we were doubling up on forechecks and we were doubling up on backchecks, and that left people wide open. Just kind of unaware. It looked like we were the tired team, not them.”

Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 16:56 of the first period. Bedard passed from the left-wing boards to Donato, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Dickinson made it 2-0 at 3:43 of the second period. Colin Blackwell, playing his second game of the season after being out while recovering from sports hernia surgery March 22, skated into the offensive zone and faked Montreal defenseman Justin Barron to the ice before dropping the puck to Dickinson, who scored on a wrist shot.

“Yeah, ‘Blackie’s’ brought a lot of intensity, emotion,” Dickinson said. “I think he was almost 300 days between games, so there’s a lot of built-up excitement, energy. He already brings energy to games, and on top of that much time out, he’s raring to go. He’s itching for it. It’s contagious. It’s easy to build off his energy.”