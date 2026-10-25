Wild at Canucks projected lineups

WILD (7-3-2) at CANUCKS (2-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Calvin Pickard
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek, Rieger Lorenz, Mason Shaw
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher
Liam Ohgren -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tom Willander
Guillaume Brisebois -- Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Victor Mancini, Paul Cotter
Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Pickard is expected to start for the second time this season after Wallstedt made 23 saves in Seattle. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate; it appears Cotter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Ohgren returns to face his former team after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday, a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. … Oleksiak, a defenseman, will be replaced by Brisebois, and Schenn comes back into the lineup after being scratched Thursday for Mancini, a defenseman.