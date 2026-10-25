Wild at Canucks projected lineups

WILD (7-3-2) at CANUCKS (2-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Calvin Pickard

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spacek, Rieger Lorenz, Mason Shaw

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher

Liam Ohgren -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tom Willander

Guillaume Brisebois -- Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Victor Mancini, Paul Cotter

Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Pickard is expected to start for the second time this season after Wallstedt made 23 saves in Seattle. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate; it appears Cotter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Ohgren returns to face his former team after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday, a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. … Oleksiak, a defenseman, will be replaced by Brisebois, and Schenn comes back into the lineup after being scratched Thursday for Mancini, a defenseman.