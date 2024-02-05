Matthews leads 3 Stars of Week

FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthews claimed MVP honors and captained his team to victory at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 3 in front of his home fans at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Matthews began the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend by selecting his team – with help from assistant captain and Maple Leafs teammate Morgan Rielly as well as celebrity captain Justin Bieber – at the Feb. 1 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the first edition of the event since 2015. He spent the following morning surprising five children as part of a Make-A-Wish VIP experience before participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, where Matthews finished third after competing in the Tim Hortons NHL One Timers (t-7th), Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge (4th), Rogers NHL Hardest Shot (4th), Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting (2nd), Honda / Hyundai NHL One-on-One (2nd) and Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (3rd). Matthews then led his team to the championship at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, totaling 2-2—4 across two games in the 3-on-3 tournament – including 2-1—3 and the decisive goal in the final against Team McDavid. The 26-year-old Matthews, who paces the NHL in goals and ranks 12th in overall scoring this season (40-18—58 in 46 GP), became the fifth Maple Leafs player – and first in 33 years – to win All-Star Game MVP, joining Vincent Damphousse (1991), Bruce Gamble (1968), Frank Mahovlich (1963) and Eddie Shack (1962).