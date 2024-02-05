NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 4.
Matthews leads 3 Stars of Week
Maple Leafs center, Oilers forward McDavid, Red Wings right wing DeBrincat earn honors
FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Matthews claimed MVP honors and captained his team to victory at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 3 in front of his home fans at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Matthews began the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend by selecting his team – with help from assistant captain and Maple Leafs teammate Morgan Rielly as well as celebrity captain Justin Bieber – at the Feb. 1 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the first edition of the event since 2015. He spent the following morning surprising five children as part of a Make-A-Wish VIP experience before participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, where Matthews finished third after competing in the Tim Hortons NHL One Timers (t-7th), Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge (4th), Rogers NHL Hardest Shot (4th), Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting (2nd), Honda / Hyundai NHL One-on-One (2nd) and Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (3rd). Matthews then led his team to the championship at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, totaling 2-2—4 across two games in the 3-on-3 tournament – including 2-1—3 and the decisive goal in the final against Team McDavid. The 26-year-old Matthews, who paces the NHL in goals and ranks 12th in overall scoring this season (40-18—58 in 46 GP), became the fifth Maple Leafs player – and first in 33 years – to win All-Star Game MVP, joining Vincent Damphousse (1991), Bruce Gamble (1968), Frank Mahovlich (1963) and Eddie Shack (1962).
SECOND STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS
McDavid, who helped reformat the event, won Friday’s 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and added 1-2—3 in Saturday’s 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The nearby Richmond Hill, Ont., native won four of the six Skills competitions he participated in, finishing first in the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater (his record fourth win in the event), Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting and Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course to take home the $1-million prize. McDavid, who captained a team along with assistant Leon Draisaitl and celebrity Will Arnett, then posted 1-1—2 (including the tying goal with 5.4 seconds remaining in regulation as well as the shootout clincher) in a comeback win against Team MacKinnon in the semifinals before collecting one assist in a loss to Team Matthews in the final of the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament. The 27-year-old McDavid, who played in his seventh consecutive NHL All-Star Game, sits fifth in the League with 20-47—67 through 43 appearances this season as Edmonton looks to tie the NHL record with its 17th straight win Tuesday at VGK (7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, Hulu, ESPN+, SN, SN1, TVAS).
THIRD STAR – ALEX DeBRINCAT, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS
DeBrincat, who played in his 500th NHL game Jan. 31 vs. OTT, totaled 3-3—6 across two contests to help Team Matthews win the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and $1-million prize. He factored on three tying goals in regulation, totaling 2-1—3, before scoring the decisive shootout tally in a 6-5 triumph over Team Hughes in the semifinals. DeBrincat then notched 1-2—3 as Team Matthews skated to a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final. The 26-year-old DeBrincat (Farmington Hills, Mich.), who is playing his first season with his hometown Red Wings, ranks second on the team in goals (18), assists (t-25) and points (43) through 50 total appearances in 2023-24.