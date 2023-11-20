Dowd, Lindgren combine for adaptive hockey experience for local youths

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd and goalie Charlie Lindgren have a mutual interest in helping children through the charitable foundations they created with their wives. So it made sense for them to team with So Kids SOAR to host an adaptive skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday.

More than 50 children participated from the So Kids SOAR (Strive, Own, Achieve and Realize their potential), a Washington, D.C.-based organization which provides free adaptive athletic, recreational and skill-building activities for youths with physical and developmental disabilities.

"My wife and I, this is something that we've talked about," Lindgren said. "We want to help the community in any way we can. I think right now it's primarily a focus on kids and adaptive sports, but any sort of event where we can show up and bring a positive impact to put a smile on someone's face, that's what it's all about."

This was the first event for Lindy's Lineup, which Lindgren and his wife, Mikkayla, a pediatric occupational therapist, founded earlier this season to provide opportunities for children in adaptive sports or in special education classrooms.

Dowd and his wife, Paige, whose college education focused on speech therapy, created Dowd's Crowd in 2018 to give children with sensory issues the opportunity to attend and enjoy Capitals games without being triggered with the help of sensory kits that include noise canceling headphones and sunglasses.