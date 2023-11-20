Dowd, Lindgren combine for adaptive hockey experience for local youths

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken
Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
NHL fan mailbag November 21

Mailbag: Chances of Klingberg trade by Maple Leafs; Wild must overcome slow start
New York Rangers Dallas Stars game recap November 20

Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Coaches room keeping players engaged in 2nd quarter of season

Coaches’ adjustments can keep players engaged as 2nd quarter of season nears
Sitting Down With Dave Keon

Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com
Carey Price on life future away from hockey part 2

Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT
Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators game recap November 20

Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers game recap November 20

Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 20

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns to practice with Devils
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Dowd, Lindgren combine for adaptive hockey experience for local youths

Capitals teammates join together to create 'core memory' skating opportunity for children from So Kids SOAR program

Dowd-Lindgren_skate4

© Jess Rapfogel, Washington Capitals Photography

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd and goalie Charlie Lindgren have a mutual interest in helping children through the charitable foundations they created with their wives. So it made sense for them to team with So Kids SOAR to host an adaptive skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday.

More than 50 children participated from the So Kids SOAR (Strive, Own, Achieve and Realize their potential), a Washington, D.C.-based organization which provides free adaptive athletic, recreational and skill-building activities for youths with physical and developmental disabilities.

"My wife and I, this is something that we've talked about," Lindgren said. "We want to help the community in any way we can. I think right now it's primarily a focus on kids and adaptive sports, but any sort of event where we can show up and bring a positive impact to put a smile on someone's face, that's what it's all about."

This was the first event for Lindy's Lineup, which Lindgren and his wife, Mikkayla, a pediatric occupational therapist, founded earlier this season to provide opportunities for children in adaptive sports or in special education classrooms.

Dowd and his wife, Paige, whose college education focused on speech therapy, created Dowd's Crowd in 2018 to give children with sensory issues the opportunity to attend and enjoy Capitals games without being triggered with the help of sensory kits that include noise canceling headphones and sunglasses.

Dowd-Lindgren_skate

© Jess Rapfogel, Washington Capitals Photography

"You have kids from all over the spectrum," Dowd said. "You have very highly functioning. You have very non-verbal. The thing with Dowd's Crowd is we want to give everyone an opportunity to enjoy the game. I think this [skate] is a major step into doing that. Getting them to a game is one thing. It's great. We've had a lot of positive feedback from siblings and family members and kids. But getting them out on the ice is awesome."

Nic and Paige Dowd planned a Dowd's Crowd skating event in March 2020 that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they were looking for an opportunity to try again. Their lengthy friendship with the Lindgrens, which dates to when Nic and Charlie were teammates at St. Cloud State University in 2013-14, led to Dowd's Crowd and Lindy's Lineup collaborating Monday.

"It's really fun to combine," Paige Dowd said. "Mikky and I, career-wise, our jobs align really well together, work together too. So it's fun to be able to do this together."

Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sundin and forwards Beck Malenstyn, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hendrix Lapierre joined Lindgren and Dowd on the ice, talking, skating and passing the puck with the children or lending a hand to those who needed help with their balance.

Dowd-Lindgren_skate2

© Jess Rapfogel, Washington Capitals Photography

"I think just to be able to be on the ice and skate alongside the Capitals, hometown heroes, it's such a great memory for them," So Kids SOAR executive director Glenda Fu said. "For some of them it's the first time they're getting on the ice, so for them to have that core memory accomplishing this, to have this moment on ice skates for them to take with them for the rest of their lives, it's really something special."

That was the main thing Dowd and Lindgren and their wives were hoping for.

"Any time when I was a little kid and someone that was an athlete waved at me in the stands or anything like that, that's a core memory for me," Mikkayla Lindgren said. "So for them to be able to love sports but then feel a part of the Caps community, I think hopefully is going to give them a lifelong memory and they feel included and important and that's the goal."

Dowd-Lindgren_skate3

© Jess Rapfogel, Washington Capitals Photography