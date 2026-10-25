Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-4-1) at PREDATORS (3-3-4)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri
Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes
Taylor Makar -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Nicolas Roy (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood
Filip Forsberg -- Mavrik Bourque -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Roy, a forward, traveled with the Avalanche but is unlikely to play. … L’Heureux, a forward, is week to week and will miss his first chance to face his former team. … Annunen is expected to start in goal after Saros made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Nashville claimed Hunt, a defenseman, off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.