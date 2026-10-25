Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-4-1) at PREDATORS (3-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes

Taylor Makar -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Nicolas Roy (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Filip Forsberg -- Mavrik Bourque -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Roy, a forward, traveled with the Avalanche but is unlikely to play. … L’Heureux, a forward, is week to week and will miss his first chance to face his former team. … Annunen is expected to start in goal after Saros made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Nashville claimed Hunt, a defenseman, off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.