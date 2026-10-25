Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (6-4-1) at PREDATORS (3-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes

Taylor Makar -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Nicolas Roy (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Filip Forsberg -- Mavrik Bourque -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Roy, a forward, traveled with the Avalanche but is unlikely to play. … L’Heureux, a forward, is week to week and will miss his first chance to face his former team. … Annunen is expected to start in goal after Saros made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Nashville claimed Hunt, a defenseman, off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Latest News

Reimer signs one-year contract with Rangers, returns to NHL at age 38

Color of Hockey: Burgin inspires on, off ice as GM in British Columbia league

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 26

Doughty wants to ‘play until over 40,’ win another Stanley Cup championship with Kings

Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs continue western trip

Rookie Watch: Stenberg, Hagens among first-year players trending up

Hughes hears boos, cheers during Vancouver homecoming with Wild

NHL On Tap: Matthews can set record with surging Maple Leafs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Quinn Hughes reaches 500 points in return to Vancouver, Wild top Canucks

Jets look to build on lessons learned in Heritage Classic loss

Heritage Classic with Canadiens was something Fowler 'dreamed of my whole life'

Heritage Classic blog: Jake Evans

O'Reilly has four points, Predators roll past Avalanche

Fowler makes 33 saves, Canadiens hold off Jets in Heritage Classic

Fantasy hockey cheat sheet for 2026-27

Robertson scores twice, Stars pull away from Islanders for fifth straight win