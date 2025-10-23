Hurricanes at Avalanche projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-0-2)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), TVAS (JIP)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Slavin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Nystrom was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday but it's unknown if the defenseman will play. ... Andersen did not participate in the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday but is expected to start.