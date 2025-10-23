Hurricanes at Avalanche projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-1-0) at AVALANCHE (5-0-2)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), TVAS (JIP)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Slavin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Nystrom was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday but it's unknown if the defenseman will play. ... Andersen did not participate in the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday but is expected to start.