Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician

He joined the Canadiens family in September 1963 at the request of Dr. Douglas Kinnear, the team’s chief physician, as one of three McGill surgical residents recruited to help out with the Junior Canadiens, who were packing the Montreal Forum on Sunday afternoons.

With needles and plenty of thread in the helmetless era of limited equipment, the trio were paid $10 per game, “which meant we could have the odd extra meal,” Mulder remembered.

It was in his earliest days that superstar-to-be Bobby Orr arrived in the Forum clinic, bleeding badly from a cut to his forehead.

“Scalp lacerations can bleed badly,” Mulder said. “Dr. Kinnear was with me that day, supervising to see whether I could actually sew Bobby up. I got it done to his satisfaction.

“We were trying to rush him back onto the ice when Bobby said, ‘Just a minute, could I have a wet towel?’ I replied, ‘I’ve already cleaned you up, you’re ready to go.’ In those days, the Forum clinic floor was covered with battleship linoleum. Bobby got down on his hands and knees with a wet towel and cleaned up the drops of blood from the door into the clinic. An amazing gesture. He was an incredible athlete and an incredible person.”

The last player Mulder sutured was a New Jersey visitor last March 11, the Devils’ final visit to Montreal that season. He doesn’t recall the name of the player who was nicked in the penalty-free game but remembers that the minor cut needed just a few stitches from himself and team physician Kosar Khwaja, about what he’d sewn into Orr 60 years earlier.