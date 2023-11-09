Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician

MONTREAL -- Dr. David Mulder stitches his 60-year hockey career -- literally -- between Bobby Orr, a 15-year-old with the Oshawa Generals in 1963-64, and a New Jersey Devils visitor to the Bell Centre in Montreal last March.
After six decades in the Montreal Canadiens organization, Mulder retired in September as their head physician and chief surgeon, today holding emeritus status as a consultant with their medical staff.
On Nov. 9, the Canadiens will pay tribute to Mulder and their 1993 Stanley Cup championship team with a gala Bell Centre fundraising evening to benefit the Montreal General Hospital Foundation; the Serge Savard Fund, in aid of University of Sherbrooke student-athletes; and the Canadiens’ Centennial Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance to former Canadiens players facing short-term health and well-being challenges.
A silent auction of 127 items will raise additional funds.