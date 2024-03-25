Thompson has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Flames

JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres (34-33-5), who had lost two straight and three of four. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Buffalo is six points back of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with two more games played.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (33-32-5), who have lost three straight and six of eight.

Peterka gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 11:04 of the third period when he one-timed a centering pass from Thompson behind the net. Peterka has three goals in the past two games.

Thompson scored into an empty net to push it to 3-1 at 19:15.

Connor Clifton added an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.

Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first period on the Sabres' first shot of the game. He beat Wolf with a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush.

Huberdeau tied it 1-1 at 10:35 of the second period on the power play when his centering pass from the right circle deflected in off Owen Power’s stick in front.

Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left the game after getting hit in the head with a Daniil Miromanov shot that was tipped by Connor Zary with 3:47 remaining in regulation.