Red Wings end 7-game skid, cool off Sabres

DETROIT -- James Reimer made 25 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings end a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Christian Fischer, Patrick Kane, Daniel Sprong and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (34-27-6), which had been outscored 36-12 during the streak, and hadn't won since an 8-3 victory against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27.
Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo (32-31-5), which had won three straight, including a 7-3 win against Detroit on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.
Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:22 of the first period.
Fischer tied the game 1-1 at 5:35 of the second period, pushing the puck past Luukkonen while sliding on his side. It was his first goal in 42 games.
Kane made it 2-1 at 17:40, knocking in J.T. Compher's diving pass.
Sprong gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead at 13:52 of the third period, beating Luukkonen from the left boards.
Bowen Byram appeared to get the Sabres within 3-2 with 1:52 remaining when he put the puck in the net, but it was ruled he had pushed Reimer's pad over the goal line.
Raymond scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining for the 4-1 final.