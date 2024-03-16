Red Wings end 7-game skid, cool off Sabres

Reimer makes 25 saves for Detroit, which halts Buffalo 3-game winning streak

Recap: Sabres at Red Wings 3.16.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- James Reimer made 25 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings end a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Christian Fischer, Patrick Kane, Daniel Sprong and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (34-27-6), which had been outscored 36-12 during the streak, and hadn't won since an 8-3 victory against the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27.

Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo (32-31-5), which had won three straight, including a 7-3 win against Detroit on Tuesday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:22 of the first period.

Fischer tied the game 1-1 at 5:35 of the second period, pushing the puck past Luukkonen while sliding on his side. It was his first goal in 42 games.

Kane made it 2-1 at 17:40, knocking in J.T. Compher's diving pass.

Sprong gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead at 13:52 of the third period, beating Luukkonen from the left boards.

Bowen Byram appeared to get the Sabres within 3-2 with 1:52 remaining when he put the puck in the net, but it was ruled he had pushed Reimer's pad over the goal line.

Raymond scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Oshie of Capitals closing in on 'a hard 1,000 games' in NHL

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk completes hat trick in OT, Senators recover to defeat Islanders

NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to extend point streak when Lightning visit Panthers

NHL Buzz: Bennett, Rodrigues back for Panthers against Lightning

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 16

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Kings ‘really engaged’ in battle for Western Conference playoff berth

NHL Morning Skate for March 16

Kopitar scores twice, Kings shut out Blackhawks

Toffoli scores 1st 2 goals with Jets, who blank Ducks 

Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

McDavid, Oilers set for ‘elite’ test against MacKinnon, Avalanche

Crosby, Penguins need 'urgency and desperation' in chase for playoff berth

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 15

NHL EDGE stats: Luukkonen, Byram spark Sabres late-season push