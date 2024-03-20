Recap: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 3

The Lightning ran their winning streak up to four games with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay was once again paced offensively by Nikita Kucherov, who finished with a goal and three assists to up his own personal scoring streak to 11 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 24 saves to earn the victory between the pipes for the Bolts.

Next up on the trip is a visit to San Jose to face the Sharks on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

VGK 1, TBL 0

1:14 Jonathan Marchessault (38) – Shea Theodore, Jack Eichel

Less than two minutes into the game, Shea Theodore made the extra pass on a Vegas 3-on-1 to Jonathan Marchessault, and he beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the Lightning in an early hole.

VGK 1, TBL 1

7:00 Anthony Cirelli (15) – Brandon Hagel – SHG

The Bolts came right back and equalized while shorthanded. Anthony Cirelli accelerated past Theodore on the right wing and played give-and-go with Brandon Hagel on a 2-on-0 rush. Eventually it was Cirelli who finished off the play, beating Adin Hill at the near post.

TBL 2, VGK 1

10:37 Anthony Duclair (19) – Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Duclair stayed red hot since being acquired by the Bolts and put his new team in front for the first time just past the midway point of the period. Nikita Kucherov’s initial shot was stopped by Hill, but the rebound pinballed around the Vegas crease before being knocked home by Duclair in front.

2nd Period

TBL 2, VGK 2

16:52 Brett Howden (6) – Keegan Kolesar

With Darren Raddysh as the lone Lightning skater back defending a Vegas 2-on-1, Brett Howden snapped a shot past Vasilevskiy from the left circle to tie the game at two late in the second period.

3rd Period

TBL 3, VGK 2

4:52 Brayden Point (37) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos – PPG

Tampa Bay went back in front on a Brayden Point power play goal early in the third period. Along the near wall, Nikita Kucherov made a nice play to set up Point for a shot from the right circle.

TBL 3, VGK 3

8:15 Ben Hutton (2) – Keegan Kolesar

Vegas capitalized on a second chance opportunity to level the score at three. Steven Stamkos and Erik Cernak collided while trying to corral a rebound, allowing Keegan Kolesar to feed Ben Hutton in the high slot for the game-tying tally.

TBL 4, VGK 3

12:14 Brayden Point (38) – Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh

Point beat a pair of Vegas skaters to a dump in from Kucherov that bounced off the end boards behind Hill and popped out front. Point’s shot slipped through Hill’s five-hole to put the Bolts up 4-3.

TBL 5, VGK 3

18:51 Nikita Kucherov (41) – Erik Cernak, Steven Stamkos – ENG

Facing a draw in their own zone against some rested Vegas skaters coming out of a timeout, the Lightning won the draw back to Cernak. He played it ahead and Kucherov chased down the loose puck and hit the empty net.