Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

The Lightning extended their point streak to nine games, coming out with a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Steven Stamkos scored his 30th of the season, his 9th time reaching the milestone.

Nikita Kucherov got his point total up to 126 on the season, notching assists on Raddysh and Cirelli's goals.

Vasilevskiy was a difference-maker coming out with some huge saves to keep the Bolts in the game, saving 28 out of 29 shots faced.

Tampa Bay closes out their quick three-game homestand with a Monday matchup against Detroit.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI 1, TBL 0

2:25 Kyle Palmieri (24) – Ryan Pulock, Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly kept the puck alive for the Islanders in the Bolts’ territory and fed it to Ryan Pulock at the blue line. Pulock waited for Kyle Palmieri to be open along the far wall and once the puck reached him, he shot through traffic to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

NYI 1, TBL 1

14:25 Darren Raddysh (6) – Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli – PPG

Tampa Bay went on the night’s first power play opportunity when Adam Pelech was whistled for tripping Steven Stamkos. Nikita Kucherov’s one-timer went off the pads of Varlamov and ended back on his stick at the right point. Kucherov played the puck to Darren Raddysh at the high slot and hammered one into New York’s net.

TBL 2, NYI 1

15:00 Anthony Cirelli (17) – Nick Perbix, Brandon Hagel

Just thirty-five seconds later, the Bolts took their first lead of the night. Brandon Hagel broke the puck loose for Nick Perbix at the right point. He was able to connect with Anthony Cirelli in front of the crease who wristed one past Varlamov.

2nd Period

Scoreless

3rd Period

TBL 3, NYI 1

00:21 Steven Stamkos (30) – Emil Lilleberg, Brandon Hagel

The Bolts increased their lead less than a minute into the final frame. Steven Stamkos set himself up in New York’s crease waiting for an opportunity. Emil Lilleberg hammered one towards goal from the blue line and Stamkos redirected the puck in.

TBL 4, NYI 1

17:14 Anthony Cirelli (18) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

The Islanders pulled Semyon Varlamov for the extra attacker with three minutes left in regulation. Anthony Cirelli grabbed the puck from a swarm of Islanders and shot from the neutral zone to hit the back of the empty net.