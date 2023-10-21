Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Davisha Earley as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Earley, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County.

As a Habitat homeowner herself, Earley knows firsthand how lifechanging this programming is. As a young, single mother, she longed to provide a stable home for her growing family that they could be proud of. Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, her dream of homeownership became a reality. Now in her home for 8 years, Earley still dedicates time to Habitat in a volunteer capacity and as a member of their board. She attributes much of the success in her life to the chance Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County gave her, and loves being able to pay-it-forward.

The funds will be used to help over 70 homeowners construct new homes through Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County just came off a record-breaking year, building 73 homes in our community. This year, they are aiming to make 80 additional families dreams come true to building them homes.

Earley became the 550th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has donated $29.82 million to more than 700 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. In the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give another $10 million over the next five seasons.