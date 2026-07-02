Playing in the Blue and White Scrimmage has a different purpose for each prospect.

Some players are showcasing themselves for an eventual run at a spot on the New York Islanders roster, while some are simply trying to grow their game with NHL instruction. For Gleb Veremyev, Wednesday night offered a chance for him to regain confidence and show the Islanders faithful the player he is.

“I felt like I had something to prove,” said Veremyev, who recorded a hat trick. “I learned a lot about myself last year and was happy to get a fresh start.”

Team Blue skated away with a 6-3 victory after pulling away with four unanswered goals in the second period.

Team White struck first 3:31 into the game when Lincoln Kuehne and Kashawn Aitcheson connected on a give-and-go, with Kuehne finishing the play past Josh Kotai. Team Blue answered quickly as Isaiah George forced a turnover and set up Danny Nelson for the equalizer before Veremyev and Tomas Machu scored to build a 3-1 lead. Cole Eiserman cut the deficit to 3-2 in the closing seconds of the opening frame with a backdoor finish.

The second period belonged to Team Blue, as Tomas Poletin, Michael Hagens and Veremyev, who added two more goals to complete the hat trick, broke the game open. Daniil Prokhorov scored in the final minute for Team White to cap the 6-3 final.