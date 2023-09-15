Maggio Jumping from Junior to Pro 

Matt Maggio looks to build on success in the OHL as he gets ready to take the next step to the professional level

Camp-Day1-Maggio-16X9
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Fresh off a breakout year with the Windsor Spitfires, Matt Maggio hit the ice for his second New York Islanders Rookie Camp on Thursday with an ambitious and insatiable attitude.

“I was never satisfied throughout the years,” Maggio said. “I was just pushing myself every day to continually be better. I pushed myself all last year.”

The 20-year-old winger did just that - pushing himself to dominate the OHL scoring race last season while collecting several accolades in the process. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick (142nd overall) capped off his junior career with a career-best 111 points and 56 goals, leading the OHL in goals and points.

Perhaps his standout accomplishment of his junior career was earning league recognition in the form of the Red Tilson Trophy, awarded to the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. Isaiah George, who was drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, remembers playing against Maggio in a heated rivalry between the London Knights and the Windsor Spitfires.

“He was probably the best player in the OHL last season, so he was always highlighted in video leading up to games,” George said. “He’s quite hard to watch out for and he played on a good team as well. It was always a good matchup.”

2023 Rookie Camp Day 1: Matthew Maggio

With his junior days behind him, Maggio inked a three-year, entry-level deal on May 1. The Windsor, Ontario native got a taste of pro hockey at the end of last season, as he suited up for three games in Bridgeport and registered two assists.

“I noticed the simplicity of the game,” Maggio said of his first impressions of the AHL. “Just making the smart play, you don’t have to be fancy. Also knowing what will work against these defensemen who are trying to manipulate your game.”

Although he only experienced three games at the professional level, the stretch was enough for Maggio to grasp an understanding of what improvements were necessary in the offseason.

“After that stint in Bridgeport, I needed to work on getting stronger,” Maggio said. “I gained 10 pounds of muscle over the summer. It was the first time in a few years that I've really had a few months to kind of really put on some weight.”

Departing from junior hockey and transitioning to the pro level can be a challenge, according to Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky, but even that brief experience can be a benefit.

“It’s a bit of an adjustment for him,” Kowalsky said of Maggio. “But it’s great from a confidence standpoint, to come into camp and have a little taste of pro hockey under his belt. Those three games were beneficial for last year.”

Mentorship helped Maggio feel more comfortable on the onset of his arrival in Bridgeport, as he made use of some veteran resources.

“I was lucky enough to play with [Chris] Terry and [Andy] Andreoff, two of the best AHL’ers that you can be with,” Maggio said. “They really helped guide me.”

Taking the opportunity to arrive on Long Island a week ahead of schedule, Maggio was also able to get acclimated with some players on the NHL roster over the summer, which featured a few rounds of golf with Oliver Wahlstrom and Noah Dobson.

“I think they've done a great job with integrating me in that week that I came up,” Maggio said. I got to go golfing with them which was pretty cool. I appreciate them.”

“Their skill level on the course is a bit higher than mine,” he said with a laugh.

Although Maggio is 20 years old and still finding his footing, the former Spitfires captain is looking to utilize his inherent leadership skills at rookie camp to benefit newcomers.

“I know I'm still young, but I'm here to be a leader,” Maggio said. “This year I want to help out the younger guys and make them feel comfortable. I got a car now, so I try and ask them if they want to come with me just do the little things like go grocery shopping, just trying to include everyone here.”

For Maggio and 22 other rookies invited to camp this year, these practices provide an opportunity for players to prove themselves.

“I’d be lying if I said that I don't have my eyes on a roster spot,” Maggio said. “Even if that doesn't happen, that's okay, but I'm going to be here every day trying to do as much as I can to push for a spot here. I'm trying to put myself in a place to make an impression where I want them to make a tough choice.”