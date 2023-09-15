Fresh off a breakout year with the Windsor Spitfires, Matt Maggio hit the ice for his second New York Islanders Rookie Camp on Thursday with an ambitious and insatiable attitude.

“I was never satisfied throughout the years,” Maggio said. “I was just pushing myself every day to continually be better. I pushed myself all last year.”

The 20-year-old winger did just that - pushing himself to dominate the OHL scoring race last season while collecting several accolades in the process. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick (142nd overall) capped off his junior career with a career-best 111 points and 56 goals, leading the OHL in goals and points.

Perhaps his standout accomplishment of his junior career was earning league recognition in the form of the Red Tilson Trophy, awarded to the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. Isaiah George, who was drafted 98th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, remembers playing against Maggio in a heated rivalry between the London Knights and the Windsor Spitfires.

“He was probably the best player in the OHL last season, so he was always highlighted in video leading up to games,” George said. “He’s quite hard to watch out for and he played on a good team as well. It was always a good matchup.”