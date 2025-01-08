5 Things - Flames @ Kings

The Flames arrive in Hollywood looking to sweep California road trip (8:30 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

1. About Last Night

Marching into the lion’s den and trying to assert dominance is no easy task.

But after a sketchy first half of the year away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames have slowly begun to find comfort in the hostile environs – and thanks to last night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks, have now won three of their last four road dates.

Jonathan Huberdeau played the hero last night in the OC, driving the net-front and punching home a loose puck after a tenacious forecheck from Matt Coronato pried the biscuit away from Jacob Trouba, up and over the net, and directly into the wheelhouse of the Flames’ leading sniper.

A ‘bounce’ on a night when the Flames most certainly deserved one.

“The last few games, I thought we’ve played good, but we’ve kind of found a way to get on the short end of the stick,” said birthday boy MacKenzie Weegar, who had a goal and an assist to celebrate the Big 3-1. “When you get a couple bounces – off my pad like that – I don’t even know how that overtime goal went in, you know.

“Those bounces are great, but we earned those chances, we worked hard for those chances.

“The game’s fair, so I thought we worked hard; we were on the other side of those bounces, and we’ll take them when we can."

Huberdeau scores the winner in extra time for the W

Nazem Kadri tallied the other for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf finished with 26 saves in a scrappy, back-and-forth bout that saw the Ducks rally from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.

"It was a gritty road game for us,” Weegar said. “I thought for the most part, we played a pretty solid game. We came out the right way, and obviously momentum changes throughout the game, and you know, it’s in their building, so obviously they’re going to have a little pushback. (But) Wolfie made some big saves when he needed to. The powerplay in overtime was great. The moms are having a blast out here.

“It’s a great win."

However, it wasn’t all good news for the Flames (and their moms, who brought the power of positivity to the Honda Center suite level), as Connor Zary left the game midway through after being on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim defenceman Drew Helleson.

Zary did not return and there was no update on his condition afterward.

"It’s never easy,” Huberdeau said of that scary scene. “We’ve been unfortunate this year (with Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland), I feel like – I don’t know what he has exactly – but it looked like the knee from what we saw. It’s tough, I mean it’s never easy, especially when he’s playing well, he’s playing with confidence. It’s tough to see a guy go down.

“It’s part of the game, but it’s sad."

See all the action from thrilling overtime victory in Anaheim

2. Know Your Enemy

Crypto is generally known to be high risk.

But when it comes to the LA Kings and their vaunted bull market, the home team has been busy earning one heck of a return.

With Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kings – owners of the NHL’s best home record at 14-2-1 – have now won nine straight at Crypto.com Arena.

Leading goal-getter Adrian Kempe broke a 1-1 tie late in regulation, while Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves in the win. Mikey Anderson tallied the other for LA, who will hit the road following tonight’s encounter and meet back up with the Flames at the
‘Dome on Saturday.

This is third-longest home winning streak in Kings franchise history. They previously won 12 consecutive contests from Oct. 10 - Dec. 8, 1992, and 10 from Oct. 13 - Nov. 20, 1990.

“Obviously, the fans can play a big factor in that,” Anderson told NHL.com. “But even the way we won those games – some have been a complete 60 minutes where we feel like we’re on top of it the whole time. A game like today, maybe we don’t have it for majority of the game, but still find a way to get one when we need it and lock ‘er down and then come away with the win.

“So, I feel like it’s been a mix of everything. But again, that’s guys pulling (in the same direction) and a sign of a good team.”

The 23-10-5 Kings have shown plenty of spunk this year, hanging tough near the top of the Pacific standings and entering play tonight as the second seed, six points back of the front-running Vegas Golden Knights.

After getting bounced in the first round in each of the past two springs, this was a critical year for the Kings to establish themselves as the ‘real deal.’

Naturally, if the season ended today, they would square off with the Edmonton Oilers – again – as they look to shake that opening-round stigma.

That said, this feels like a different Kings team this year.

The ageless Anze Kopitar continues to his Hall-of-Fame career as the Kings’ leading scorer (39 points), while Kempe is well on his way to another 40-goal campaign.

But it’s the youngsters – sophomore forward Alex Laferriere, newcomer Warren Foegele, smooth-skating blueliner Brandt Clarke and 2020 second-overall pick Quinton Byfield who represent the new wave.

And all are contributing in a big way, providing the Kings with one of the strongest supporting casts on the circuit.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
20.5%
19th
Kings
16.0%
28th
Penalty Kill
Flames
70.1%
30th
Kings
82.6%
8th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.94%
9th
Kings
52.89%
6th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.23%
17th
Kings
55.05%
2nd


3. Fast Facts

This ‘Dust’-In

With the victory last night, Dustin Wolf improved to 21-13-3 in 39 career games. He has tied Dan Vladar and Brian Elliott for the second most wins in Flames history before 40 games with the franchise. Miikka Kiprusoff (24) paces the list. Wolf’s 21 wins in 2024-25 lead all rookie goaltenders.

Family Ties

Kings forward Samuel Helenius’s father Sami Helenius was part of the Flames organization for five seasons from 1994-95 until 1998-99. Sami played in 272 games for the Flames' AHL affiliate, the Saint John Flames, and skated in his first seven NHL games in a Calgary Flames sweater.

School in Session

Tonight’s matchup features two of the nine active Harvard alumni in the NHL with Alex Laferriere and Matt Coronato set to face off. The pair spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns together with the Crimson before both going on to make their pro hockey debuts following the conclusion of the collegiate season. Coronato totalled 38 goals and 72 points in 68 games, while Laferriere posted 73 points in their two seasons together at Harvard.

4. Lineup Notes

Here’s the crew that the Flames deployed for last night’s victory in Anaheim:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier
Andrei Kuzmenko - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (Starter)
Dan Vladar

"It was a gritty road game for us"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Jakob Pelletier

You have to admire the way Pelletier showed no hesitation jumping to the aid of his pal Connor Zary, who lay flat on the ice, clutching his knee in obvious distress.

As Kadri said postgame: “That’s what kind of group we have.”

Yes, the brotherhood runs deep.

And Pelletier – who’s the ultimate team guy – would do anything for his family.

“That’s out of the comfort zone for a player like that, but it’s important,” praised Huska. “I really do feel that way."

20250108_Pelletier

Kings - Adrian Kempe

It seems the ‘measly’ 28 goals he collected last year were an aberration on the career scoring charts.

The former 41-goal getter is back on track, one away from 20 and on pace to equal his career-high set 2022-23 season, should he play all 82 contests.

