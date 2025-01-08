5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. About Last Night

Marching into the lion’s den and trying to assert dominance is no easy task.

But after a sketchy first half of the year away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames have slowly begun to find comfort in the hostile environs – and thanks to last night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks, have now won three of their last four road dates.

Jonathan Huberdeau played the hero last night in the OC, driving the net-front and punching home a loose puck after a tenacious forecheck from Matt Coronato pried the biscuit away from Jacob Trouba, up and over the net, and directly into the wheelhouse of the Flames’ leading sniper.

A ‘bounce’ on a night when the Flames most certainly deserved one.

“The last few games, I thought we’ve played good, but we’ve kind of found a way to get on the short end of the stick,” said birthday boy MacKenzie Weegar, who had a goal and an assist to celebrate the Big 3-1. “When you get a couple bounces – off my pad like that – I don’t even know how that overtime goal went in, you know.

“Those bounces are great, but we earned those chances, we worked hard for those chances.

“The game’s fair, so I thought we worked hard; we were on the other side of those bounces, and we’ll take them when we can."