Devils Out to Rattle the Leafs | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (30-29-2) vs. LEAFS (27-24-10)
New Jersey continues its seven-game homestand, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
THE SCOOP
The Devils began their season-high seven-game homestand with a decisive victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The win was their second consecutive victory after picking up a win in St. Louis earlier in the week.
There's not a lot of runway left in the season, and stringing together a run of victories is at the top of their minds. New Jersey is 11 points out of the final Wild Card spot, and 13 out of third in the Metropolitan Division. Tuesday will mark the Devils final game before the NHL Trade Deadline, which is on Friday at 3 p.m.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a down year, based on where the expectations were set heading into the season. The Leafs have struggled to gain any traction in their season and sit just two points ahead of New Jersey with 64. Toronto is 12 points out of third in the Atlantic Division, and nine points out of a Wild Card spot.
The Leafs have a tendency to give up an abundance of shots to their opponents, ranking first in the league in shots against, per game with 31.8, which bodes will for a Devils team that averages 29.4 shots per game, ranking sixth in the league. Despite their overall struggles, the Leafs do have the league's fourth-best penalty kill, working at an 83.1 percent efficiency.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamilton, named First Star against the Panthers, is riding a three-game points streak, including his two-point performance (1g-1a) against Florida. Hamilton has two goals and two assists in his last three games.
Leafs: John Tavares is having himself another stellar season. At 35-years-old, Tavares is still a force to be reckoned with, with his 50 points in 61 games played. Tavares has led the Leafs over the past five games in goals, scoring three, while also added an assist against the Flyers in their last game.
INJURIES
Devils:
MacEwen (upper body)
Leafs:
Tanev (groin)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 30 at Toronto, 4-0 L
- Mar. 3 vs Toronto
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
LEAFS
GOALS
Hischier, 20
Matthews, 26
ASSISTS
Bratt, 31
Nylander, 36
POINTS
Bratt, 44
Nylander, 56
GAME NOTES
- Expect Jake Allen to get the call in net after Jacob Markstrom backstopped New Jersey against the Panthers.
- The last time the Devils had a seven-game homestand was during the 1979-80 season. This seven-game stretch at home marks just the fourth time in franchise history that the club has played seven consecutive games at home in a single season.
- The Devils are 20-0-0 when leading after two periods. They are one of three teams this season who are undefeated after taking a second period lead (Colorado, Anaheim)
- Jack Hughes's two assists against the Panthers was his team-leading 12th multi-point game of the season.