Devils Host Senators on Jersey Appreciation Night | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return to Prudential Center to host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, wrapping up a weekend back-to-back. It's a special evening in Newark, as New Jersey plays its final home game of the 2025-26 regular season and hosts "Jersey Appreciation Night" to bid farewell to their "Jersey" third jerseys.

New Jersey sits at 41-36-3 on the season. The Devils are coming off a strong 5-3 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings earlier on Saturday afternoon. While they've officially been eliminated from postseason contention, the team has shown plenty of fight playing the role of spoiler down the final stretch of the year.

The Senators head into Sunday's matchup riding high after a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped all 23 shots he faced to blank the Isles, extending Ottawa's winning streak to four games. The Senators now boast a strong 43-27-10 record and have been getting stellar goaltending when they need it most.

In a fun twist of fate, the Devils actually did their Sunday opponent a massive favor on Saturday. New Jersey's 5-3 victory over Detroit mathematically clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for Ottawa, marking the Senators' first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2012 and 2013. The Sens arrive securely in the dance, while the Devils aim to give the Prudential Center faithful one last home victory to cheer for.