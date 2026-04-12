Devils Host Senators on Jersey Appreciation Night | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (41-36-3) vs. OTTAWA SENATORS (43-27-10)
New Jersey plays its second to last game of the season and final home game against the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Connections Personnel and check back for the pre-game story.
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
NEWARK, NJ - Check back around 5 PM for a full pre-game story.
THE SCOOP
The Devils return to Prudential Center to host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night, wrapping up a weekend back-to-back. It's a special evening in Newark, as New Jersey plays its final home game of the 2025-26 regular season and hosts "Jersey Appreciation Night" to bid farewell to their "Jersey" third jerseys.
New Jersey sits at 41-36-3 on the season. The Devils are coming off a strong 5-3 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings earlier on Saturday afternoon. While they've officially been eliminated from postseason contention, the team has shown plenty of fight playing the role of spoiler down the final stretch of the year.
The Senators head into Sunday's matchup riding high after a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped all 23 shots he faced to blank the Isles, extending Ottawa's winning streak to four games. The Senators now boast a strong 43-27-10 record and have been getting stellar goaltending when they need it most.
In a fun twist of fate, the Devils actually did their Sunday opponent a massive favor on Saturday. New Jersey's 5-3 victory over Detroit mathematically clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for Ottawa, marking the Senators' first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2012 and 2013. The Sens arrive securely in the dance, while the Devils aim to give the Prudential Center faithful one last home victory to cheer for.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes continues to pace the club with 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 59 games played, and Jesper Bratt remains right behind him as a primary offensive catalyst with 71 points. Both have been fiery hot since the Olympic break with Hughes leading the entire NHL with 39 points in 23 games and Bratt tied for 9th in the League with 3
Senators: Brady Tkachuk has been an absolute playmaking force lately, racking up a flurry of assists over his last few games, while Tim Stützle is rapidly approaching the 50-assist milestone on the year.
INJURIES
Devils:
Markstrom (undisclosed)
L. Hughes (undisclosed)
Gritsyuk (upper-body)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Senators:
Tkachuk (undisclosed)
Jensen (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 9 at Ottawa, W 4-3
- Jan. 31 at Ottawa, L 4-1
- April 12 vs. Ottawa
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
SENATORS
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GOALS
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Hughes, 27
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Stutzle, 34
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 49
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Stutzle, 49
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 75
|
Stutzle, 83
GAME NOTES
- Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators in scoring against the Devils this season with five points in two games.
- Connor Brown has four assists in two games against Ottawa to lead the Devils in both assists and points.
- Bratt surpassed the 70-point mark on Saturday in Detroit for the fifth time in his Devils career. The only other Devils who have done that are Patrik Elias and Kirk Muller.