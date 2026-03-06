Hudson River Rivalry Launch | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (31-29-2) vs. NEW YORK RANGERS (0-0-0)
New Jersey hosts the New York Rangers in the first installment of the Hudson River Rivalry of the 2025-26 campaign. Puck drops is 3:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back for head coach Sheldon Keefe's morning availability around 1:45 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
It’s taken a long time, but the Devils and Rangers will finally meet for the first time this season, kicking off the first of three Hudson River Rivalry contests. Saturday marks the only meeting between the two clubs in Jersey this season.
The stakes may not be the same as the First Round matchup in 2023, but anytime it’s Devils and Rangers the records, standings and circumstances don’t matter. This game always features both sides bests with a high level of intensity and energy.
The Devils are riding a three-game winning streak that has injected some life into the club. Though the Devils still are a long way from getting back into the playoff conversation, the mini winning stretch has at least kept the dim hopes alive.
The Rangers meanwhile are in a “retool” per general manager Chris Drury. They currently sit at the bottom of the East standings and have the second worst record in the entire NHL. New York, under first year head coach Mike Sullivan, is on its way to a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has two goals and three points in his past two games and has really taken his game to another level since the Olympic break.
Rangers: Vincent Trochek has one goal and six points in his past five games, and an shootout winner as well.
INJURIES
Devils:
MacEwen (upper body)
Noesen (knee surgery)
Rangers:
Edstrom (lower-body)
Rempe (upper-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- March 7 vs. NY Rangers
- March 18 at NY Rangers
- March 31 at NY Rangers
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
RANGERS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 20
|
Player, XX
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 32
|
Player, XX
|
POINTS
|
Hischier, 45
|
Player, XX
GAME NOTES
- Item
- Item 2