Hudson River Rivalry Launch | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

It’s taken a long time, but the Devils and Rangers will finally meet for the first time this season, kicking off the first of three Hudson River Rivalry contests. Saturday marks the only meeting between the two clubs in Jersey this season.

The stakes may not be the same as the First Round matchup in 2023, but anytime it’s Devils and Rangers the records, standings and circumstances don’t matter. This game always features both sides bests with a high level of intensity and energy.

The Devils are riding a three-game winning streak that has injected some life into the club. Though the Devils still are a long way from getting back into the playoff conversation, the mini winning stretch has at least kept the dim hopes alive.

The Rangers meanwhile are in a “retool” per general manager Chris Drury. They currently sit at the bottom of the East standings and have the second worst record in the entire NHL. New York, under first year head coach Mike Sullivan, is on its way to a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft.