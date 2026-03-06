Game Day: Devils vs Rangers

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Hudson River Rivalry Launch | PREVIEW

nyr preview
WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (31-29-2) vs. NEW YORK RANGERS (0-0-0)

New Jersey hosts the New York Rangers in the first installment of the Hudson River Rivalry of the 2025-26 campaign. Puck drops is 3:08 p.m. ET. 

Read below for your game preview presented by Interstellar Aviation and check back for the pre-game story.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - Check back for head coach Sheldon Keefe's morning availability around 1:45 p.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

It’s taken a long time, but the Devils and Rangers will finally meet for the first time this season, kicking off the first of three Hudson River Rivalry contests. Saturday marks the only meeting between the two clubs in Jersey this season.

The stakes may not be the same as the First Round matchup in 2023, but anytime it’s Devils and Rangers the records, standings and circumstances don’t matter. This game always features both sides bests with a high level of intensity and energy.

The Devils are riding a three-game winning streak that has injected some life into the club. Though the Devils still are a long way from getting back into the playoff conversation, the mini winning stretch has at least kept the dim hopes alive.

The Rangers meanwhile are in a “retool” per general manager Chris Drury. They currently sit at the bottom of the East standings and have the second worst record in the entire NHL. New York, under first year head coach Mike Sullivan, is on its way to a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has two goals and three points in his past two games and has really taken his game to another level since the Olympic break. 

Rangers: Vincent Trochek has one goal and six points in his past five games, and an shootout winner as well.

INJURIES

Devils:
MacEwen (upper body)
Noesen (knee surgery)

Rangers:

Edstrom (lower-body)
Rempe (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • March 7 vs. NY Rangers
  • March 18 at NY Rangers
  • March 31 at NY Rangers

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
RANGERS
GOALS
Hischier, 20
Player, XX
ASSISTS
Bratt, 32
Player, XX
POINTS
Hischier, 45
Player, XX

GAME NOTES

  • Item
  • Item 2
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Rangers Stats Comparison Devils Stats Rangers Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Devils New Years Plan

Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More