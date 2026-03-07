Devils' Power Play and Jack Trick Bury Rangers | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils' power play went a perfect 3-for-3 and Jack Hughes notched a hat trick to lift the Devils to a 6-3 victory against their biggest rival, the New York Rangers, at Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dawson Mercer, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier tallied on the man-advantage, with Hischier’s being the game-winning goal coming at 8:05 of the third period.

Hughes added a dagger goal late in the third period on a breakaway to score his second of the game. He added an empty-netter to bring down the hats.

"Huge power-play goal for us and comes through in the critical time to extend our lead in the third," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Hughes. "I made sure to get him back out there knowing the goalie would come out. It worked out great. The fans responded well. The 'USA' chants are great. That's all coming off Jack and his energy and accomplishments."

Hughes, who had three points on the afternoon, has 19 career goals and 31 points in 24 career games against the Rangers.

"When you're looking on the schedule, you're looking for Devils-Rangers," Hughes said. "Great rivalry, great fanbases, fun to go in the Garden, fun here with a lot of Rangers and a lot of red, too, Devils fans I enjoy playing in these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and want to be a part of."

Forward Jesper Bratt also notched a goal for the Devils, opening the game’s scoring just 66 seconds into the contest.

The victory extends the Devils' winning streak to four games.

The Rangers received goals from Will Borgen, Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle.

It was the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the first of three meetings in the next 24 days. It was the only game in New Jersey and the Devils successfully defending their home turf.