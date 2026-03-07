Game Day: Devils vs Rangers

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Devils' Power Play and Jack Trick Bury Rangers | GAME STORY

6 3 win

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils' power play went a perfect 3-for-3 and Jack Hughes notched a hat trick to lift the Devils to a 6-3 victory against their biggest rival, the New York Rangers, at Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dawson Mercer, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier tallied on the man-advantage, with Hischier’s being the game-winning goal coming at 8:05 of the third period. 

Hughes added a dagger goal late in the third period on a breakaway to score his second of the game. He added an empty-netter to bring down the hats. 

"Huge power-play goal for us and comes through in the critical time to extend our lead in the third," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Hughes. "I made sure to get him back out there knowing the goalie would come out. It worked out great. The fans responded well. The 'USA' chants are great. That's all coming off Jack and his energy and accomplishments."

Hughes, who had three points on the afternoon, has 19 career goals and 31 points in 24 career games against the Rangers. 

"When you're looking on the schedule, you're looking for Devils-Rangers," Hughes said. "Great rivalry, great fanbases, fun to go in the Garden, fun here with a lot of Rangers and a lot of red, too, Devils fans I enjoy playing in these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and want to be a part of."

Forward Jesper Bratt also notched a goal for the Devils, opening the game’s scoring just 66 seconds into the contest.

The victory extends the Devils' winning streak to four games. 

The Rangers received goals from Will Borgen, Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle.

It was the first meeting between the two teams this season, and the first of three meetings in the next 24 days. It was the only game in New Jersey and the Devils successfully defending their home turf.

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils coaches put Jesper Bratt on a line with Cody Glass and Lenni Hameenaho. The reason being they wanted to give him his own line as the lead play driver. But in the opening minute of the period he was actually the play finisher, connecting on his 14th goal of the season. After a neutral zone turnover, Glass carried the puck down the left side and went cross ice to Bratt on the right side. He quickly snapped the puck into the netting for the tally.

• Speaking of that first goal, Johnathan Kovacevic picked up the secondary assist, and it was very deserved. The Rangers attempted a stretch pass from their own goal line. Kovacevic stepped up on the pass recipient in the neutral zone and it caused a turnover, on which the Devils pounced. From there, Kovacevic skated straight to the net with a center lane drive that drew a defender and opened up the passing lane behind. It was in that open lane that Glass fed the puck across to Bratt for the finish.

• It was quite an up-and-down opening period for Mercer. Halfway through the first he had a look at a wide-open net after taking a cross-slot pass from Nico Hischier. Not only did Mercer miss the net, but he overshot and missed off the opposite side. Late in the period on the power play, Mercer was fed a pass in between the circles but his shot was blocked. After the block he threw his head back in despair. But he stuck with it and seconds later, Mercer set himself up above the crease and tipped a Luke Hughes shot through Jonahtan Quick and into the net for the man-advantage goal. He raised his arms in relief and adulation.

Mercer: “Just stick with it. Good things happen when you keep working for it so that was good to see.”

• On a side note, the goal for Mercer was also his 200th career NHL point. A big milestone for the youngster.

• On a side side note, the assist on the Mercer goal for Luke Hughes was his 100th career NHL helper. 

• Jack Hughes scored his first goal since the Golden Goal with a wicked slap shot from above the circles. The Devils won an offensive zone faceoff just as a power play about to expire. Hughes collected a pass up high, drifted to his left and slapped the puck to the right through a crowd and into the net.

Hughes would get his second on a breakaway late in the third period to seal the Rangers fate, going blocker side on Quick. He would cap the hat trick with an empty-netter with 32 seconds remaining.

After scoring his backbreaking breakaway goal, Hughes tap the Devils logo on his chest as an ode to the fanbase. 

Hughes: "Great fanbase. Great playing here. Great crowd tonight. Our fans brought the energy tonight and gave us a boost. That was a little nod to them for bringing the heat tonight."

The Devils continue their seven-game homestand with a back-to-back finishing against Detroit on Sunday night. You can watch on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 
