LIVE UPDATES: Rangers 2, Devils 1

The Devils host the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ABC or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Rangers
NJD 1, NYR 0: First shot, first goal of the game! Jesper Bratt capitalizes on a one-timer, connecting with a cross-ice pass from Cody Glass.
NJD 1, NYR 1: Will Borgen ties the game at 1-1 with a long distance shot.
NYR 2, NJD 1: Gavrikov has his shot from above the circle deflect off Johnny Kovacevic in front of Markstrom's net and into the goal.
