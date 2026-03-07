Game Day: Devils vs Rangers

Saturday, March 7, 2026

LIVE UPDATES: Rangers 2, Devils 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Rangers

The Devils host the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ABC or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, NYR 0: First shot, first goal of the game! Jesper Bratt capitalizes on a one-timer, connecting with a cross-ice pass from Cody Glass.

NJD 1, NYR 1: Will Borgen ties the game at 1-1 with a long distance shot.

NYR 2, NJD 1: Gavrikov has his shot from above the circle deflect off Johnny Kovacevic in front of Markstrom's net and into the goal.

DEVILS LINEUP

RANGERS LINEUP

Finally! The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers meet for the first time this season!

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Rangers Stats Comparison Devils Stats Rangers Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

