Devils Look to Keep Rolling vs. Red Wings | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are riding their first four-game win streak since mid-October, after picking up a decisive victory against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Jack Hughes had his fourth career hat trick and a four-point night, while the Devils' power play scored three goals.

New Jersey has posted wins against St. Louis, Florida, Toronto and New York over their most recent stretch, with the win against St. Louis coming on the road.

As of publication, New Jersey sits nine points behind the Islanders for third in the Metropolitan Division, as well as nine points behind the Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

The Detroit Red Wings are coming to New Jersey without one of their key pieces. Captain Dylan Larkin was injured in Detroit's last game and has been ruled out for the matchup with the Devils. The game against New Jersey starts a four-game road trip for Detroit, which is currently third in the Atlantic Division, and has hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015-16.

The Red Wings are led by forward Lucas Raymond, who has 65 points in 61 games, including 45 assists. Veteran forward Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit in goals with 33.