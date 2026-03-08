Devils Look to Keep Rolling vs. Red Wings | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (32-29-2) vs DETROIT RED WINGS (35-21-7)
New Jersey plays the fourth game of a seven-game homestand when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center.
Read below for your game preview
GAME DAY VIDEO
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
THE SCOOP
The Devils are riding their first four-game win streak since mid-October, after picking up a decisive victory against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Jack Hughes had his fourth career hat trick and a four-point night, while the Devils' power play scored three goals.
New Jersey has posted wins against St. Louis, Florida, Toronto and New York over their most recent stretch, with the win against St. Louis coming on the road.
As of publication, New Jersey sits nine points behind the Islanders for third in the Metropolitan Division, as well as nine points behind the Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the East.
The Detroit Red Wings are coming to New Jersey without one of their key pieces. Captain Dylan Larkin was injured in Detroit's last game and has been ruled out for the matchup with the Devils. The game against New Jersey starts a four-game road trip for Detroit, which is currently third in the Atlantic Division, and has hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015-16.
The Red Wings are led by forward Lucas Raymond, who has 65 points in 61 games, including 45 assists. Veteran forward Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit in goals with 33.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes is coming off a four-point performance against the Rangers, including a hat trick, topped off with an empty-net goal. That brings Jack's point-total to eight over the last five games with three goals and five assists.
Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat has points in four straight games, including two, two-point games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Red Wings:
Larkin (leg)
Perron (groin)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 24 vs Red Wings, 4-3 W
- Mar. 8 vs Red Wings
- Apr. 11 at Red Wings
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
RED WINGS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 21
|
DeBrincat, 33
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 34
|
Raymond, 45
|
POINTS
|
Bratt, 48
|
Raymond, 65
GAME NOTES
- Jersey is 21-5-1 when scoring first this season.
- New Jersey is coming off it's best offensive output this season, scoring six goals in a game for the first time this year.
- New Jersey extended its winning streak to four games. The last time that the Devils recorded a four-game winning streak was when the team recorded an eight-game winning streak from Oct. 11, 2025, to Oct. 26.
- Dawson Mercer registered his 200th career point with his goal against the Rangers, while Luke Hughes's assist on the goal was his 100th assist.