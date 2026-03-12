Devils Host Flames | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (32-30-2) vs. CALGARY FLAMES (25-32-7)
New Jersey continues its seven-game homestand with its fifth installment against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is 7:12 p.m. ET Thursday night at Prudential Center.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Detroit on Sunday night after a 3-0 loss. Though the team’s playoff chances had already dimmed, the loss almost guarantees no Spring hockey for the Devils. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot left to play for in the final run of the season.
A lot of decisions need to be made in the offseason regarding the current make-up of the roster and positions. So, players will be fighting for jobs, contracts, roles, etc.
New Jersey faces Calgary on the fifth leg of its current seven-game homestand.
The Flames are also destined to miss the playoffs this season and traded away Nazem Kadri (Colorado), MacKenzie Weegar (Utah) and Rasmus Andersson (Vegas) as part of a sell off project. Calgary has its eyes on the future.
Calgary faces the Devils as part of a five-game road swing. They opened with two losses at Washington (7-3) and NY Rangers (4-0). After playing the Devils, the Flames will finish the swing on Long Island and in Detroit.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Goalie Jacob Markstrom has started five straight games, including twice playing on back-to-back nights. In that span he’s gone 4-1-0 with a 2.20 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. The former Flame picked up a W against Calgary earlier this season after stopping 21 of 22 shots.
Flames: Joel Farabee has two goals and four points in his past three games, which includes a two-goal effort against Carolina.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Flames:
Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Huberdeau (hip)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 19 at Calgary, 2-1 W
- March 12 vs. Calgary
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
OPPONENT
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 21
|
Coleman, Farabee, 15
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 34
|
Backlund, 23
|
POINTS
|
Bratt, 48
|
Backlund, 36
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Flames meet for the second and final time this season, and the only time in New Jersey.
- The Devils picked up a 2-1 overtime victory in Calgary on Jan. 19.
- Devils defenseman Simon Nemec scored the OT winner in that game on a nice feed from forward Jack Hughes.
- Rookie forward Lenni Hameenaho made his NHL debut at Calgary.