Thursday, March 12, 2026

Devils Host Flames | PREVIEW

WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (32-30-2) vs. CALGARY FLAMES (25-32-7)

New Jersey continues its seven-game homestand with its fifth installment against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is 7:12 p.m. ET Thursday night at Prudential Center.

Read below for your game preview presented by Michael Martinetti Group and check back for the pre-game story.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

The Devils saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Detroit on Sunday night after a 3-0 loss. Though the team’s playoff chances had already dimmed, the loss almost guarantees no Spring hockey for the Devils. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot left to play for in the final run of the season.

A lot of decisions need to be made in the offseason regarding the current make-up of the roster and positions. So, players will be fighting for jobs, contracts, roles, etc.

New Jersey faces Calgary on the fifth leg of its current seven-game homestand.

The Flames are also destined to miss the playoffs this season and traded away Nazem Kadri (Colorado), MacKenzie Weegar (Utah) and Rasmus Andersson (Vegas) as part of a sell off project. Calgary has its eyes on the future.

Calgary faces the Devils as part of a five-game road swing. They opened with two losses at Washington (7-3) and NY Rangers (4-0). After playing the Devils, the Flames will finish the swing on Long Island and in Detroit.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Goalie Jacob Markstrom has started five straight games, including twice playing on back-to-back nights. In that span he’s gone 4-1-0 with a 2.20 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. The former Flame picked up a W against Calgary earlier this season after stopping 21 of 22 shots.

Flames: Joel Farabee has two goals and four points in his past three games, which includes a two-goal effort against Carolina.

INJURIES

Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)

Flames:
Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Huberdeau (hip)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
OPPONENT
GOALS
Hischier, 21
Coleman, Farabee, 15
ASSISTS
Bratt, 34
Backlund, 23
POINTS
Bratt, 48
Backlund, 36

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Flames meet for the second and final time this season, and the only time in New Jersey.
  • The Devils picked up a 2-1 overtime victory in Calgary on Jan. 19. 
  • Devils defenseman Simon Nemec scored the OT winner in that game on a nice feed from forward Jack Hughes. 
  • Rookie forward Lenni Hameenaho made his NHL debut at Calgary.
