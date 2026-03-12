Devils Host Flames | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Detroit on Sunday night after a 3-0 loss. Though the team’s playoff chances had already dimmed, the loss almost guarantees no Spring hockey for the Devils. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot left to play for in the final run of the season.

A lot of decisions need to be made in the offseason regarding the current make-up of the roster and positions. So, players will be fighting for jobs, contracts, roles, etc.

New Jersey faces Calgary on the fifth leg of its current seven-game homestand.

The Flames are also destined to miss the playoffs this season and traded away Nazem Kadri (Colorado), MacKenzie Weegar (Utah) and Rasmus Andersson (Vegas) as part of a sell off project. Calgary has its eyes on the future.

Calgary faces the Devils as part of a five-game road swing. They opened with two losses at Washington (7-3) and NY Rangers (4-0). After playing the Devils, the Flames will finish the swing on Long Island and in Detroit.