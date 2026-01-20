POST-GAME VIDEOS
Full Highlights: Coming after the game!
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Coming after the game!
Nemo Plays OT Hero - Again! | GAME STORY
CALGARY, AB - The New Jersey Devils kicked off their four-game road trip on the right foot, opening things up with a win in Calgary over the Flames, an important first step as they begin a long trip out West.
And it was delivered in overtime, by a likely suspect.
Simon Nemec, in his return to the lineup, delivered the overtime victory at 1:18 of extra time, securing the two points for his club in a 2-1 victory.
It was a game played very evenly, and it was only the Devils who ever had a lead.
Only 1:53 of regulation did a team have the lead. That was the Devils after Dawson Mercer got the team on the board, before the Flames struck right back.
Once the score was tied up, the two teams traded chances in regulation before this game went to overtime.
Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames in regulation.
Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves on 22 shots faced against his former team.
With points at a premium on a Western swing, getting off to a strong start mattered, and the Devils did just that while also debuting a new look up front. The night featured some forward-line shuffling and marked a memorable milestone for Lenni Hämeenaho, who made his NHL debut as part of the revamped lineup.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Dawson Mercer scored his third goal in his last eight games. Mercer's goal opened the games scoring and came off a full five-man effort.
The sequence started with a clean faceoff win by Nico Hischier. The Devils moved the puck efficiently up top before Hamilton circled down to the top of the circle. Rather than firing a shot, Hamilton keeps his head up, spots Mercer presenting his stick at the crease, and threads the pass. Mercer finishes it off, giving New Jersey a 1–0 lead.
Hamilton, who has been heating up offensively, had his fifth assist in five games.
• The Flames opened their scoring just 1:53 after Mercer's opening goal.
• The Devils gave up just three shots to the Flames in the first period. It marked the second-fewest shots against in the first period this season, behind holding the Lightning to two shots in the first period on Oct. 11, 2025.
• Forward Lenni Hämeenaho made his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames. Hämeenaho, who was drafted 58th overall in 2023, made his debut in his first season in North America. He has been a steady presence for the Utica Comets, leading them in points with 21, to start the year.
Hämmenaho was slotted in alongside Cody Glass and Arseny Gritsyuk and looked comfortable and confident in his debut. He was engaged in board battles and flashed his poise with a heads-up play along the defensive-zone half wall, springing Gritsyuk on a semi-breakaway against Cooley.
There appeared to be no hesitation from head coach Sheldon Keefe in deploying Hämeenaho onto the ice in the final minute of the first period, with both teams pushing to find their first goal, an early vote of confidence in his play.
• Luke Hughes left the game just before the mid-way mark of the second period and did not return to the game. Hughes was limited to 9:31 time on ice.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back when they visit Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 9:08 p.m. ET.