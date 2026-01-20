Nemo Plays OT Hero - Again! | GAME STORY

CALGARY, AB - The New Jersey Devils kicked off their four-game road trip on the right foot, opening things up with a win in Calgary over the Flames, an important first step as they begin a long trip out West.

And it was delivered in overtime, by a likely suspect.

Simon Nemec, in his return to the lineup, delivered the overtime victory at 1:18 of extra time, securing the two points for his club in a 2-1 victory.

It was a game played very evenly, and it was only the Devils who ever had a lead.

Only 1:53 of regulation did a team have the lead. That was the Devils after Dawson Mercer got the team on the board, before the Flames struck right back.

Once the score was tied up, the two teams traded chances in regulation before this game went to overtime.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames in regulation.

Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves on 22 shots faced against his former team.

With points at a premium on a Western swing, getting off to a strong start mattered, and the Devils did just that while also debuting a new look up front. The night featured some forward-line shuffling and marked a memorable milestone for Lenni Hämeenaho, who made his NHL debut as part of the revamped lineup.