Devils Face Jackets in Penultimate Game Before Break | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are battling for their playoff lives. But the hill to climb is only getting steeper as the teams around them continue to win, making it difficult to gain any ground. The Devils currently have 58 points in 55 games played. That puts them seven points out of the final Metro Division slot and nine for the last Wild Card position.

The Devils are entering a critical stretch this week ahead of the Olympic break. They have two home games, both against Metro opponents that New Jersey is chasing. To really remain within a viable shot at earning a postseason berth, the Devils will likely need to win both games this week and ideally in regulation. Anything less than a four-point swing would really put the Devils in a hole.

The Blue Jackets are in a similar situation. They have three more points than the Devils (61), but also have a lot of ground to make up in either the Metro or Wild Card. Columbus has two games this week, Tuesday in New Jersey and Wednesday at home against Chicago.

Columbus being in the playoff hunt has been a surprised. The team entered January well out of the playoffs and began the month with a 1-3-1 run. Things looked bleak. But a head coaching change has caused a surge in Columbus. Rick Bowness stepped in on Jan. 12 in place of Dean Evanson. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-0 under Bowness and 9-1-0 overall in their last 10 contest. That points run has catapulted Columbus from the bottom of the standings into a fighting chance.

Zach Werenski continues his play as the most underrated defenseman in the NHL. While Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes steal the headlines, it is Werenski that leads the League’s blueliners in scoring with 60 points (t-Evan Bouchard). Werenski’s 19 goals are also tied for the most in the NHL while his 41 assists rank fourth (tied).