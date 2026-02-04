LIVE UPDATES: Blue Jackets 3, Devils 0

The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets
The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 0, CBJ 0: The Blue Jackets had a goal called off the board for goaltender interference after Miles Wood was sprawled out in Jacob Markstrom's crease.
No goals were scored in the second period.
CBJ 1, NJD 0: The Blue Jackets are the first to break through with 14:36 to go in the third period.
CBJ 2, NJD 0: Mathieu Olivier doubles the Blue Jackets' lead.
CBJ 3, NJD 0: Mathieu Olivier is awarded a goal after he was slashed on a breakaway on an empty net.
Marchment-Fantilli-Lundestronm
Voronkov-Monahan-Johnson
Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier
Heinen-Jenner-Wood
Werenski-Severson
Provorov-Meteychuk
Zamula-Gudbranson
Merzlikins
Greaves
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!
Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.
Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!