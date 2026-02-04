Game Day: Devils vs Blue Jackets

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

LIVE UPDATES: Blue Jackets 3, Devils 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets

NJD vs CBJ Blog

The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

20260203_vsCBJ-013
NJDvsCLB_-13
20260203_vsCBJ-025
20260203_vsCBJ-026
20260203_vsCBJ-027
+22 20260203_vsCBJ-028
NJDvsCLB_-14
NJDvsCLB_-16
20260203_vsCBJ-033
20260203_vsCBJ-034
20260203_vsCBJ-037
20260203_vsCBJ-038
20260203_vsCBJ-039
20260203_vsCBJ-040
20260203_vsCBJ-041
20260203_vsCBJ-042
NJDvsCLB_-15
20260203_vsCBJ-046
20260203_vsCBJ-048
20260203_vsCBJ-049
20260203_vsCBJ-050
20260203_vsCBJ-051
20260203_vsCBJ-054
20260203_vsCBJ-056
20260203_vsCBJ-057
20260203_vsCBJ-074
20260203_vsCBJ-075
20260203_vsCBJ-077

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Photos from the game between the Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets. Photos by Andrew Maclean, Tom Horak and Getty Images.

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 0, CBJ 0: The Blue Jackets had a goal called off the board for goaltender interference after Miles Wood was sprawled out in Jacob Markstrom's crease.

Best of Markstrom's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 7.48.36 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals were scored in the second period.

Best of Markstrom's 2nd Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 8.39.03 PM

THIRD PERIOD

CBJ 1, NJD 0: The Blue Jackets are the first to break through with 14:36 to go in the third period.

CBJ 2, NJD 0: Mathieu Olivier doubles the Blue Jackets' lead.

CBJ 3, NJD 0: Mathieu Olivier is awarded a goal after he was slashed on a breakaway on an empty net.

DEVILS LINEUP

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Marchment-Fantilli-Lundestronm
Voronkov-Monahan-Johnson
Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier
Heinen-Jenner-Wood

Werenski-Severson
Provorov-Meteychuk
Zamula-Gudbranson

Merzlikins
Greaves

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Lammikko enters the lineup against the Blue Jackets tonight, adding more size to the mix.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Blue Jackets Stats Comparison Devils Stats Blue Jackets Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Devils New Years Plan

Book Your New Years Plan Today to receive a Limited Edition Nico Hischer Bobblehead.

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More