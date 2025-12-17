Game Day: Devils at Golden Knights

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0, Golden Knights 0

Live Blog Devils Golden Knights

The Devils visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT, TruTV and HBO MAX or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

1st int

DEVILS LINEUP

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

Barbashev - Hertl - Dorofeyev
Marner - Howden - Stone
Saad - Smith - Bowman
Reinhardt - Sissons - Kolesar

McNabb - Korczak
Hanafin - Whitecloud
Hutton - Lauzon

Hart
Schmid

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Brett Pesce, out since Oct. 26, could return to the Devils' lineup tonight in Vegas.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Golden Knights Stats Comparison Devils Stats Golden Knights Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More