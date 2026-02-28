Game Day: Devils at Blues

Friday, February 27, 2026

Devils Look for Rebound Performance in St. Louis | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-29-2) at ST. LOUIS BLUES (21-28-9)

New Jersey ends its road trip in St. Louis for a late afternoon matchup against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. 

Read below for your game preview presented by Flock Free Bird Control and check back for the pre-game story.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

New Jersey has resumed its season schedule after the Olympic break, with two straight losses and has scored just two goals over the two games. The same struggles that have plagued them for the most part of the year continue to rear its head out of the break. While New Jersey have been close in their games, the bounces haven't gone their way and there remains a struggle to find consistent scoring among its top players. 

Earlier this week head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that defenseman Luke Hughes, who has been on IR since Jan. 19, with a shoulder injury, is eligible to return against the Blues, and all indications are that he will make his return to the lineup on Saturday. 

The game is also a return to St. Louis for Devils forward Nick Bjugstad, who was traded to New Jersey just prior to the Olympic break. The veteran forward played one game before the break and has suited up in the two following, centering a line with Paul Cotter and Maxim Tsyplakov. Bjugstad played 35 games with the Blues this season, registering six goals and one assist.

The Blues have had a difficult season and sit second to last in the Western Conference with 51 points through 58 games. The Blues posted a victory in their first game back from the break, bringing their record to just 2-7-1 in their last 10, but have a 14-11-6 record at home. 

Pavel Buchnevich leads the blues in points with 35, while both Kordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours share the team-lead in goals with 14.

WHO’S HOT

INJURIES

Devils:
L. Hughes (shoulder)
MacEwen (upper body)

Blues:

Thomas (leg)
Krug (ankle, LTIR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Feb. 27 at Blues

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
BLUES
GOALS
Hischier, 19
Kyrou, Neighbours, 14
ASSISTS
Bratt, 29
Buchnevich, 23
POINTS
Hischier, Bratt, 42
Buchnevich, 35

GAME NOTES

  • Luke Hughes is expected to return to the Devils lineup, playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury on Jan.19 in Calgary. 
  • There is a possibility of Blues goaltender, Jordan Binnington, making his return to the Blues net. He is the goaltender for Canada that Jack Hughes scored on in the gold medal game at the Olympics.
